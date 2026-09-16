Het Steen Antwerp - Visitor Center and Tourist Reception / noAarchitecten

+ 20

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The eventful construction history of Het Steen lies at the basis of the design. After centuries of being part of the city walls, the collection of buildings acquired a freestanding character around 1890 after the straightening of the Scheldt, known as Het Steen of Antwerp.