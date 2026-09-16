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Het Steen Antwerp - Visitor Center and Tourist Reception / noAarchitecten

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Het Steen Antwerp - Visitor Center and Tourist Reception / noAarchitecten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, ConcreteHet Steen Antwerp - Visitor Center and Tourist Reception / noAarchitecten - Exterior PhotographyHet Steen Antwerp - Visitor Center and Tourist Reception / noAarchitecten - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHet Steen Antwerp - Visitor Center and Tourist Reception / noAarchitecten - Exterior Photography, BrickHet Steen Antwerp - Visitor Center and Tourist Reception / noAarchitecten - More Images+ 20

Curated by Nina Vuga

Visitor Center, Refurbishment, Heritage
Antwerpen, Belgium
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Het Steen Antwerp - Visitor Center and Tourist Reception / noAarchitecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tim Fisher

Text description provided by the architects. The eventful construction history of Het Steen lies at the basis of the design. After centuries of being part of the city walls, the collection of buildings acquired a freestanding character around 1890 after the straightening of the Scheldt, known as Het Steen of Antwerp.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningRefurbishmentHeritageBelgium

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WoodStoneBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningRefurbishmentHeritageBelgium
Cite: "Het Steen Antwerp - Visitor Center and Tourist Reception / noAarchitecten" 16 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185154/het-steen-antwerp-visitor-center-and-tourist-reception-noaarchitecten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kim Zwarts

Het Steen 城堡游客中心与接待处 / noAarchitecten

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