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Casa VO / Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina

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Casa VO / Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCasa VO / Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCasa VO / Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina - Interior Photography, WoodCasa VO / Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina - Image 5 of 33Casa VO / Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina - More Images+ 28

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
  • Architects: Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1860
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hairo Reyes
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acero Estrella, Aguayo, Aluglass, Kitchen Arte, La Cuisine Appliances, Maestrosol, Marmotech
  • Lead Architects: Mario Desangles, Janet Abreu, Monica Desangles
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscape Architecture: MMPA - Massiel Mejia Arquitectura del Paisaje
  • General Contractor: Millenia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Mava Consulting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AS Electricidad
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: MPG
  • City: Jarabacoa
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Casa VO / Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina - Exterior Photography
© Hairo Reyes

Text description provided by the architects. On a steep piece of family land in the mountains of Jarabacoa, Casa VO combines steel, dark wood, and earth-toned plaster in a weekend retreat that opens end to end, from the forest to the valley.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDominican Republic
Cite: "Casa VO / Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina" 15 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185067/casa-vo-desangles-abreu-arquitectos-and-arkina> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hairo Reyes

VO 住宅 / Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina

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