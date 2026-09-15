Casa VO / Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina

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Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
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Architects: Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina
- Area: 1860 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Hairo Reyes
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Manufacturers: Acero Estrella, Aguayo, Aluglass, Kitchen Arte, La Cuisine Appliances, Maestrosol, Marmotech
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Lead Architects: Mario Desangles, Janet Abreu, Monica Desangles
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- Category: Houses
- Landscape Architecture: MMPA - Massiel Mejia Arquitectura del Paisaje
- General Contractor: Millenia
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Mava Consulting
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AS Electricidad
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: MPG
- City: Jarabacoa
- Country: Dominican Republic
Text description provided by the architects. On a steep piece of family land in the mountains of Jarabacoa, Casa VO combines steel, dark wood, and earth-toned plaster in a weekend retreat that opens end to end, from the forest to the valley.