Casa VO / Desangles Abreu Arquitectos & Arkina

+ 28

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Landscape Architecture: MMPA - Massiel Mejia Arquitectura del Paisaje

General Contractor: Millenia

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Mava Consulting

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AS Electricidad

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: MPG

City: Jarabacoa

Country: Dominican Republic

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On a steep piece of family land in the mountains of Jarabacoa, Casa VO combines steel, dark wood, and earth-toned plaster in a weekend retreat that opens end to end, from the forest to the valley.