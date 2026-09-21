Skovsporet 3D-Printed Student Housing / SAGA Space Architects

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Holstebro, Denmark
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Architects: SAGA Space Architects
- Area: 1650 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Edi Cliff
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Manufacturers: VELUX Group, Aalborg Portland, HTH, Marmorline, Rationel
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Lead Architects: Sebastian Aristotelis
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Design Team: Niklas Munk-Andersen, Eddie Hemsley, Uffe Emil Holm Thomsen, Hedda Mannhard, Tobias Graham-Nørland, Frederik Stanley With, Shoghag Armoudijan
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bygkontrol
- Architecture Offices: MS+
- General Contractor: COBOD International
- City: Holstebro
- Country: Denmark
Text description provided by the architects. Skovsporet is a 3D-printed student housing development in Holstebro, Denmark. The 36 apartments are distributed across six low-rise clusters, forming a small student village in which large-scale 3D printing is applied across an entire residential development.