Skovsporet 3D-Printed Student Housing / SAGA Space Architects

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Design Team: Niklas Munk-Andersen, Eddie Hemsley, Uffe Emil Holm Thomsen, Hedda Mannhard, Tobias Graham-Nørland, Frederik Stanley With, Shoghag Armoudijan

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bygkontrol

Architecture Offices: MS+

General Contractor: COBOD International

City: Holstebro

Country: Denmark

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Text description provided by the architects. Skovsporet is a 3D-printed student housing development in Holstebro, Denmark. The 36 apartments are distributed across six low-rise clusters, forming a small student village in which large-scale 3D printing is applied across an entire residential development.