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Skovsporet 3D-Printed Student Housing / SAGA Space Architects

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Skovsporet 3D-Printed Student Housing / SAGA Space Architects - Exterior PhotographySkovsporet 3D-Printed Student Housing / SAGA Space Architects - Image 3 of 18Skovsporet 3D-Printed Student Housing / SAGA Space Architects - Interior PhotographySkovsporet 3D-Printed Student Housing / SAGA Space Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteSkovsporet 3D-Printed Student Housing / SAGA Space Architects - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Apartments
Holstebro, Denmark
  • Architects: SAGA Space Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edi Cliff
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  VELUX Group, Aalborg Portland, HTH, Marmorline, Rationel
  • Lead Architects: Sebastian Aristotelis
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Skovsporet 3D-Printed Student Housing / SAGA Space Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Edi Cliff

Text description provided by the architects. Skovsporet is a 3D-printed student housing development in Holstebro, Denmark. The 36 apartments are distributed across six low-rise clusters, forming a small student village in which large-scale 3D printing is applied across an entire residential development.

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SAGA Space Architects
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsDenmark

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Cite: "Skovsporet 3D-Printed Student Housing / SAGA Space Architects" 21 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185046/skovsporet-3d-printed-student-housing-saga-space-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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