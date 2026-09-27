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House of People / DinellJohansson

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House of People / DinellJohansson - Interior PhotographyHouse of People / DinellJohansson - Image 3 of 17House of People / DinellJohansson - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, GlassHouse of People / DinellJohansson - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, ChairHouse of People / DinellJohansson - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cultural Architecture, Renovation, Cultural Interiors
Sweden
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House of People / DinellJohansson - Interior Photography
© Victor Johansson

Text description provided by the architects. Folkets Hus has been refurbished and restored with the care and attention it deserves. The original building architect was the excellent Kockum Luttinger Söderström. DinellJohansson won the competition for the interior design and sought to tread lightly, taking great care with Sven Markelius' masterful and wonderfully distinctive building.

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DinellJohansson
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WoodFabric

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignCultural InteriorsSweden

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WoodFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignCultural InteriorsSweden
Cite: "House of People / DinellJohansson" 27 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185028/house-of-people-dinelljohansson> ISSN 0719-8884

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