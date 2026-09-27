House of People / DinellJohansson

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Text description provided by the architects. Folkets Hus has been refurbished and restored with the care and attention it deserves. The original building architect was the excellent Kockum Luttinger Söderström. DinellJohansson won the competition for the interior design and sought to tread lightly, taking great care with Sven Markelius' masterful and wonderfully distinctive building.