House of People / DinellJohansson

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Architects: DinellJohansson
- Area: 4000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Victor Johansson, Jakob Larsson
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Lead Architects: Kalle Dinell, Morten Johansson
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Renovation, Cultural Interiors
- Lead Team: Samuel Kuhfuss
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Folkets Hus has been refurbished and restored with the care and attention it deserves. The original building architect was the excellent Kockum Luttinger Söderström. DinellJohansson won the competition for the interior design and sought to tread lightly, taking great care with Sven Markelius' masterful and wonderfully distinctive building.