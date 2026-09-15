Gelareh House / ZAV Architects

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Architects: ZAV Architects
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Parham Taghioff, Persia Photography Center
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Manufacturers: Farzaneh Art Studio, Ceramic Manufacture, Martfard Design, Custom Furniture & Decoration
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Lead Architects: Mohamadreza Ghodousi, Fatemeh Rezaei, Golnaz Bahrami, Mahmoud Ganji, Mahdi Rabei
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- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Mohamadreza Ghodousi, Fatemeh Rezaei, Golnaz Bahrami, Mahmoud Ganji,Mahdi Rabei
- Design Team: Sheila Ehsaei, Parisa Mohammadi, Mahsa Faal, Ali Chaichian
- Technical Team: Mohammad Ali Daneshi
- General Contractor: EOT
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Arash Babazadeh, Alireza Shadbakhsh
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Nima Shabani, Alireza Shadbakhsh
- City: Kuhsar
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. Gelareh House transforms an existing weekend villa on the outskirts of Tehran into a permanent home. Rather than demolishing and replacing the original building, designed by Iranian architect Firouz Firouz, the project expands it to accommodate the permanent habitation of the new owners, who extended the property through the acquisition of three adjacent orchard plots.