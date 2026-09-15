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Gelareh House / ZAV Architects

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Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Kuhsar, Iran
  • Architects: ZAV Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Parham Taghioff, Persia Photography Center
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Farzaneh Art Studio, Ceramic Manufacture, Martfard Design, Custom Furniture & Decoration
  • Lead Architects: Mohamadreza Ghodousi, Fatemeh Rezaei, Golnaz Bahrami, Mahmoud Ganji, Mahdi Rabei
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Mohamadreza Ghodousi, Fatemeh Rezaei, Golnaz Bahrami, Mahmoud Ganji,Mahdi Rabei
  • Design Team: Sheila Ehsaei, Parisa Mohammadi, Mahsa Faal, Ali Chaichian
  • Technical Team: Mohammad Ali Daneshi
  • General Contractor: EOT
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Arash Babazadeh, Alireza Shadbakhsh
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Nima Shabani, Alireza Shadbakhsh
  • City: Kuhsar
  • Country: Iran
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Gelareh House / ZAV Architects - Image 2 of 22
© Parham Taghioff, Persia Photography Center

Text description provided by the architects. Gelareh House transforms an existing weekend villa on the outskirts of Tehran into a permanent home. Rather than demolishing and replacing the original building, designed by Iranian architect Firouz Firouz, the project expands it to accommodate the permanent habitation of the new owners, who extended the property through the acquisition of three adjacent orchard plots.

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Cite: "Gelareh House / ZAV Architects" 15 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185024/gelareh-house-zav-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Parham Taghioff, Persia Photography Center

Gelareh 住宅 / ZAV Architects

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