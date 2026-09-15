Gelareh House / ZAV Architects

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Mohamadreza Ghodousi, Fatemeh Rezaei, Golnaz Bahrami, Mahmoud Ganji,Mahdi Rabei

Design Team: Sheila Ehsaei, Parisa Mohammadi, Mahsa Faal, Ali Chaichian

Technical Team: Mohammad Ali Daneshi

General Contractor: EOT

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Arash Babazadeh, Alireza Shadbakhsh

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Nima Shabani, Alireza Shadbakhsh

City: Kuhsar

Country: Iran

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Text description provided by the architects. Gelareh House transforms an existing weekend villa on the outskirts of Tehran into a permanent home. Rather than demolishing and replacing the original building, designed by Iranian architect Firouz Firouz, the project expands it to accommodate the permanent habitation of the new owners, who extended the property through the acquisition of three adjacent orchard plots.