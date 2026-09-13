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House and Studio in Kyoto / Tato Architects

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House and Studio in Kyoto / Tato Architects - Image 2 of 33House and Studio in Kyoto / Tato Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, ChairHouse and Studio in Kyoto / Tato Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHouse and Studio in Kyoto / Tato Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, BeamHouse and Studio in Kyoto / Tato Architects - More Images+ 28

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: Tato Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  321
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daici Ano
  • Lead Architects: Yo Shimada
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House and Studio in Kyoto / Tato Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Daici Ano

Text description provided by the architects. This is a combined studio and residence for a couple of ceramic artists, located in a commercial district in central Kyoto, where the surroundings are already being rebuilt into dense mid- and high-rise blocks. Since the clients create large ceramic works, they asked us to secure as much space as possible for a studio at ground level. The site is a typical unagi no nedoko ("eel's bed") — a narrow plot facing the street on the west and extending deep to the east. Mid-rise housing and workshops stand to the north, a high-rise hotel is under construction to the east, and the parking lot to the south will likely soon give way to mid-rise buildings.

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Cite: "House and Studio in Kyoto / Tato Architects" 13 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184960/house-and-studio-in-kyoto-tato-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Daici Ano

京都住宅与工作室 / Tato Architects

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