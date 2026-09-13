Mobile Chicken Coop / Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel + Z.O.P. - Institute for Spatial Design

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Category: Temporary Installations, Small Scale, Sustainability

Lead Team: Matevž Granda

Technical Team: Klara Zalokar

Architecture Offices: Outsider magazine

City: Dobrava pri Škocjanu

Country: Slovenia

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Text description provided by the architects. Outsider magazine's Thinking Hands summer school transformed the winning proposal of its international Chicken Coop of the Future competition into a full-scale timber structure. Selected from 226 entries, the project by German architect Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel was collectively built by summer-school participants as a mobile home for ten hens.