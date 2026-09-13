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Mobile Chicken Coop / Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel + Z.O.P. - Institute for Spatial Design

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Mobile Chicken Coop / Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel + Z.O.P. - Institute for Spatial Design - Interior Photography, WoodMobile Chicken Coop / Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel + Z.O.P. - Institute for Spatial Design - Interior Photography, WoodMobile Chicken Coop / Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel + Z.O.P. - Institute for Spatial Design - Exterior Photography, WoodMobile Chicken Coop / Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel + Z.O.P. - Institute for Spatial Design - Exterior PhotographyMobile Chicken Coop / Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel + Z.O.P. - Institute for Spatial Design - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Temporary Installations, Small Scale, Sustainability
Dobrava pri Škocjanu, Slovenia
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Mobile Chicken Coop / Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel + Z.O.P. - Institute for Spatial Design - Exterior Photography
© Jana Jocif

Text description provided by the architects. Outsider magazine's Thinking Hands summer school transformed the winning proposal of its international Chicken Coop of the Future competition into a full-scale timber structure. Selected from 226 entries, the project by German architect Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel was collectively built by summer-school participants as a mobile home for ten hens.

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Z.O.P. - Institute for Spatial Design
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Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsOtherSmall ScaleSustainabilitySlovenia

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsOtherSmall ScaleSustainabilitySlovenia
Cite: "Mobile Chicken Coop / Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel + Z.O.P. - Institute for Spatial Design" 13 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184943/mobile-chicken-coop-gerrit-muller-scheessel-plus-zop-institute-for-spatial-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jana Jocif

移动鸡舍 / Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel + Z.O.P. - 空间设计研究所

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