Mobile Chicken Coop / Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel + Z.O.P. - Institute for Spatial Design

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Dobrava pri Škocjanu, Slovenia
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- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Jana Jocif
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Lead Architects: Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel
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- Category: Temporary Installations, Small Scale, Sustainability
- Lead Team: Matevž Granda
- Technical Team: Klara Zalokar
- Architecture Offices: Outsider magazine
- City: Dobrava pri Škocjanu
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. Outsider magazine's Thinking Hands summer school transformed the winning proposal of its international Chicken Coop of the Future competition into a full-scale timber structure. Selected from 226 entries, the project by German architect Gerrit Müller-Scheeßel was collectively built by summer-school participants as a mobile home for ten hens.