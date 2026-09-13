Costa Cabral Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS

+ 33

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Collaboration: Abilio Silva, Maria Rodrigues, Stefano Morini

Architect In Charge: Vitor Preto Fernandes, Tiago Antero

Construction Company: ENTRETEMPOS

Structure: STUCCO

Electrical Engineering: SPSEBIM

Hydraulics: Luisa Miguel

HVAC: GET

City: Porto

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project intents to solve the urban void by constructing a building that takes as reference the heights, alignments and constructive principles of the adjacent structures. As such, the building was designed to sit flush with the street façade, in continuity with the dominant morphology of the street, but ending with a recessed top floor that ensures both continuity to the north and a volumetric transition to the south.