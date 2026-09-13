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Costa Cabral Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS

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Costa Cabral Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Balcony
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Costa Cabral Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, BalconyCosta Cabral Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailCosta Cabral Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS - Exterior Photography, BalconyCosta Cabral Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS - Image 5 of 38Costa Cabral Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS - More Images+ 33

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Apartments
Porto, Portugal
  • Collaboration: Abilio Silva, Maria Rodrigues, Stefano Morini
  • Architect In Charge: Vitor Preto Fernandes, Tiago Antero
  • Construction Company: ENTRETEMPOS
  • Structure: STUCCO
  • Electrical Engineering: SPSEBIM
  • Hydraulics: Luisa Miguel
  • HVAC: GET
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
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Save this picture!
Costa Cabral Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project intents to solve the urban void by constructing a building that takes as reference the heights, alignments and constructive principles of the adjacent structures. As such, the building was designed to sit flush with the street façade, in continuity with the dominant morphology of the street, but ending with a recessed top floor that ensures both continuity to the north and a volumetric transition to the south.

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ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero
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ENTRETEMPOS
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Cite: "Costa Cabral Building / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS" [Edificio Costa Cabral / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS] 13 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184924/costa-cabral-building-ata-atelier-tiago-antero-plus-entretempos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Costa Cabral 大楼 / ATA - Atelier Tiago Antero + ENTRETEMPOS

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