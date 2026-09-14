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Hug House / TTAD Arquitetura

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Hug House / TTAD Arquitetura - Image 2 of 25Hug House / TTAD Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairHug House / TTAD Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Balcony, CourtyardHug House / TTAD Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingHug House / TTAD Arquitetura - More Images+ 20

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Goiânia, Brazil
  • Architects: TTAD Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  522
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joana França
  • Lead Architects: Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura
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Hug House / TTAD Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Casa do Abraço was conceived from the relationship between social interaction and privacy, organizing the residence to accommodate a family routine marked by different forms of use: gatherings, work, rest, and celebrations. The architecture is based on a spatial organization that brings the social spaces together while establishing gradual transitions toward the private areas.

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Cite: "Hug House / TTAD Arquitetura" [Casa do Abraço / TTAD Arquitetura] 14 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184893/hug-house-ttad-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Joana França

拥抱之屋（Casa do Abraço） / TTAD Arquitetura

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