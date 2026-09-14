Hug House / TTAD Arquitetura

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Goiânia, Brazil
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Architects: TTAD Arquitetura
- Area: 522 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Joana França
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Lead Architects: Tati Tavares + Alex Dalcin Arquitetura
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Luisa Feitosa
- City: Goiânia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Casa do Abraço was conceived from the relationship between social interaction and privacy, organizing the residence to accommodate a family routine marked by different forms of use: gatherings, work, rest, and celebrations. The architecture is based on a spatial organization that brings the social spaces together while establishing gradual transitions toward the private areas.