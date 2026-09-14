Hug House / TTAD Arquitetura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Luisa Feitosa

City: Goiânia

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa do Abraço was conceived from the relationship between social interaction and privacy, organizing the residence to accommodate a family routine marked by different forms of use: gatherings, work, rest, and celebrations. The architecture is based on a spatial organization that brings the social spaces together while establishing gradual transitions toward the private areas.