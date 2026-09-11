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Barefoot Dreams House / Ameet Mirpuri Design Studio

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Barefoot Dreams House / Ameet Mirpuri Design Studio - Image 2 of 21Barefoot Dreams House / Ameet Mirpuri Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyBarefoot Dreams House / Ameet Mirpuri Design Studio - Image 4 of 21Barefoot Dreams House / Ameet Mirpuri Design Studio - Image 5 of 21Barefoot Dreams House / Ameet Mirpuri Design Studio - More Images+ 16

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Goa, India
  • Architects: Ameet Mirpuri Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  26200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Light Sketch, Hyderabad, Windows- Alumil Systems, Mumbai, Wood Clads- Floor-Tex, New Delhi
  • Lead Architects: Ameet Mirpuri
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Kshitija Kanwar, Sukhritaa Deepak Menda
  • Landscape Architecture: Kiasma Studio
  • Architecture Offices: Studio JH
  • City: Goa
  • Country: India
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Barefoot Dreams House / Ameet Mirpuri Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Text description provided by the architects. A contemporary retreat where architecture, landscape, and nature exist as one. Nestled within the lush coastal landscape of Morjim, Goa, India, Barefoot Dreams is a contemporary holiday home that embraces the inherent character of its site. Set across a dramatic 50-foot natural contour, the residence is carefully composed to work with the terrain rather than reshape it, allowing the architecture to step gently along the slope while framing expansive views of the Arabian Sea. Every level is positioned to celebrate the site's changing elevations, transforming the journey through the home into a series of unfolding spatial experiences.

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Cite: "Barefoot Dreams House / Ameet Mirpuri Design Studio" 11 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184861/barefoot-dreams-house-ameet-mirpuri-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

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