Barefoot Dreams House / Ameet Mirpuri Design Studio

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Kshitija Kanwar, Sukhritaa Deepak Menda

Landscape Architecture: Kiasma Studio

Architecture Offices: Studio JH

City: Goa

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. A contemporary retreat where architecture, landscape, and nature exist as one. Nestled within the lush coastal landscape of Morjim, Goa, India, Barefoot Dreams is a contemporary holiday home that embraces the inherent character of its site. Set across a dramatic 50-foot natural contour, the residence is carefully composed to work with the terrain rather than reshape it, allowing the architecture to step gently along the slope while framing expansive views of the Arabian Sea. Every level is positioned to celebrate the site's changing elevations, transforming the journey through the home into a series of unfolding spatial experiences.