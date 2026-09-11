Dookkuubi Jib Toad House / NOMAL + ONJIUM Housing Studio

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Seoul, South Korea
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Architects: NOMAL, ONJIUM Housing Studio
- Area: 92 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Roh Kyung
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- Category: Houses
- Architects: Minyuk Chai, Bokki Lee, Seyeon Cho, Eungyo Lee / Bonryol Kim, Chaewon Park, Jaioh Lee, Yeaeun Lee
- Structure Engineer: Hwan Structural Engineering
- Mechanical Engineer: Chung lim Mechanical Engineering＆ Consultant
- Telecommunication Equipment: Chunil Engineering.co., LTD.
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
"Toad, oh toad, take the old house and give me a new one." An English husband and a Korean wife, living in Dubai, decided to build a home in Seochon. Having spent many years outside Korea, the hanok was not a familiar form of dwelling to them, but something they encountered as if for the first time.