Dookkuubi Jib Toad House / NOMAL + ONJIUM Housing Studio

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Category: Houses

Architects: Minyuk Chai, Bokki Lee, Seyeon Cho, Eungyo Lee / Bonryol Kim, Chaewon Park, Jaioh Lee, Yeaeun Lee

Structure Engineer: Hwan Structural Engineering

Mechanical Engineer: Chung lim Mechanical Engineering＆ Consultant

Telecommunication Equipment: Chunil Engineering.co., LTD.

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

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"Toad, oh toad, take the old house and give me a new one." An English husband and a Korean wife, living in Dubai, decided to build a home in Seochon. Having spent many years outside Korea, the hanok was not a familiar form of dwelling to them, but something they encountered as if for the first time.