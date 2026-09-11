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Dookkuubi Jib Toad House / NOMAL + ONJIUM Housing Studio

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Dookkuubi Jib Toad House / NOMAL + ONJIUM Housing Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorDookkuubi Jib Toad House / NOMAL + ONJIUM Housing Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Door, Glass, ChairDookkuubi Jib Toad House / NOMAL + ONJIUM Housing Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodDookkuubi Jib Toad House / NOMAL + ONJIUM Housing Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, BedroomDookkuubi Jib Toad House / NOMAL + ONJIUM Housing Studio - More Images+ 40

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Seoul, South Korea
  • Category: Houses
  • Architects: Minyuk Chai, Bokki Lee, Seyeon Cho, Eungyo Lee / Bonryol Kim, Chaewon Park, Jaioh Lee, Yeaeun Lee
  • Structure Engineer: Hwan Structural Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineer: Chung lim Mechanical Engineering＆ Consultant
  • Telecommunication Equipment: Chunil Engineering.co., LTD.
  • City: Seoul
  • Country: South Korea
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Dookkuubi Jib Toad House / NOMAL + ONJIUM Housing Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door
© Roh Kyung

"Toad, oh toad, take the old house and give me a new one." An English husband and a Korean wife, living in Dubai, decided to build a home in Seochon. Having spent many years outside Korea, the hanok was not a familiar form of dwelling to them, but something they encountered as if for the first time.

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NOMAL
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ONJIUM Housing Studio
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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "Dookkuubi Jib Toad House / NOMAL + ONJIUM Housing Studio" 11 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184854/dookkuubi-jib-toad-house-nomal-plus-onjium-housing-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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