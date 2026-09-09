SOW and GROW House / nevertheless / Yusuke Sagawa Architects

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. This is the architect's own residence and atelier. Considering both the sunlight reaching the field and the presence of the house within the landscape, the house takes on the vernacular character of a large roof, while a portion of the roof is cut away in an arc. Rather than conceiving the interior beneath the large roof as a single homogeneous space, the design attempts to create a number of small places within the overarching enclosure.