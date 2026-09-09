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SOW and GROW House / nevertheless / Yusuke Sagawa Architects

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SOW and GROW House / nevertheless / Yusuke Sagawa Architects - Exterior PhotographySOW and GROW House / nevertheless / Yusuke Sagawa Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, ShelvingSOW and GROW House / nevertheless / Yusuke Sagawa Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingSOW and GROW House / nevertheless / Yusuke Sagawa Architects - Interior Photography, WoodSOW and GROW House / nevertheless / Yusuke Sagawa Architects - More Images+ 22

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Saitama, Japan
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SOW and GROW House / nevertheless / Yusuke Sagawa Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yosuke Harada

Text description provided by the architects. This is the architect's own residence and atelier. Considering both the sunlight reaching the field and the presence of the house within the landscape, the house takes on the vernacular character of a large roof, while a portion of the roof is cut away in an arc. Rather than conceiving the interior beneath the large roof as a single homogeneous space, the design attempts to create a number of small places within the overarching enclosure.

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Cite: "SOW and GROW House / nevertheless / Yusuke Sagawa Architects" 09 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184758/sow-and-grow-house-nevertheless-yusuke-sagawa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yosuke Harada

播种与生长之家 / nevertheless / 佐川雄介建筑设计事务所

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