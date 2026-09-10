Ruin House - Nijl a Multigenerational holiday home / Studio Okami Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Sometimes one comes across a project brief so special that they immediately sense the outcome will be a truly unique dwelling. For this particular assignment, the clients asked the architects to renovate and expand their old family farm into a multi-family holiday home for the summer, with the possibility for the materfamilias to extend her stay whenever she wishes to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.