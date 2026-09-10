Ruin House - Nijl a Multigenerational holiday home / Studio Okami Architects

-
Architects: Studio Okami Architects
- Area: 352 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Marc Goodwin
-
Lead Architects: Hans Vanassche, Bram Van Cauter
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation, Extension
- Lead Team: Hans Vanassche, Bram Van Cauter
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Sometimes one comes across a project brief so special that they immediately sense the outcome will be a truly unique dwelling. For this particular assignment, the clients asked the architects to renovate and expand their old family farm into a multi-family holiday home for the summer, with the possibility for the materfamilias to extend her stay whenever she wishes to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.