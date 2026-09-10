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Ruin House - Nijl a Multigenerational holiday home / Studio Okami Architects

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Ruin House - Nijl a Multigenerational holiday home / Studio Okami Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Brick, CourtyardRuin House - Nijl a Multigenerational holiday home / Studio Okami Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Arch, Brick, Chair, Arcade, Beam, ColumnRuin House - Nijl a Multigenerational holiday home / Studio Okami Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, ChairRuin House - Nijl a Multigenerational holiday home / Studio Okami Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Arch, BeamRuin House - Nijl a Multigenerational holiday home / Studio Okami Architects - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Renovation, Extension
Belgium
  • Architects: Studio Okami Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  352
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marc Goodwin
  • Lead Architects: Hans Vanassche, Bram Van Cauter
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Ruin House - Nijl a Multigenerational holiday home / Studio Okami Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Brick, Courtyard
© Marc Goodwin

Text description provided by the architects. Sometimes one comes across a project brief so special that they immediately sense the outcome will be a truly unique dwelling. For this particular assignment, the clients asked the architects to renovate and expand their old family farm into a multi-family holiday home for the summer, with the possibility for the materfamilias to extend her stay whenever she wishes to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

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Brick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionBelgium

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Cite: "Ruin House - Nijl a Multigenerational holiday home / Studio Okami Architects" 10 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184725/ruin-house-nijl-a-multigenerational-holiday-home-studio-okami-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Marc Goodwin

废墟之家的第二春：Nijl 两代共居度假屋 / Studio Okami Architects

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