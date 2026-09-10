Huizhou Vernacular Historic Bridges Micro-Museum / LUO studio

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Category: Museums & Exhibit, Coffee Shop Interiors

Architecture, Landscape, And Interior Design: Luo Yujie, Wang Beilei, Hong Lun, Cao Yutao, Liang Jiahui

Construction Drawings: Luo Yujie, Zhang Ergang, Jiang Junjie, Chen Wei, Hong Lun, Cao Yutao, Liang Jiahui

Art Creation: Liu Qingyuan, Song Qi, Wu Di

Developer: Huizhou Huanliangshan Investment & Development Co., Ltd.

Project Organizer: Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture Technology Co., Ltd.

Contractor: Shinewood Building Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

City: Huizhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Following the Sandstone Wood Pavilion designed for the "HU SHI GUANG · Art Eco Site" program in Longyou, Zhejiang, we were once again invited by Fengyuzhu—this time to engage in a regional-scale curatorial initiative—the "Nankunshan-Luofushan Rim Pioneer Zone (Huizhou) Architectural Art Project." Drawing on Su Dongpo's "Sixteen Delights of Life" as its curatorial framework, the initiative brings together architects and artists to create rural waystations and spatial installations along Huizhou's 218-kilometer-long scenic tourism highway. Each participating team selected one of Dongpo's sixteen delights as the theme, creating a spatial installation complemented by café and tea offerings. During early site visits with Bangbang, the initiative's chief curator, a bamboo grove beside Shisanba Bridge in Mazha Town was chosen as our project site.