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Huizhou Vernacular Historic Bridges Micro-Museum / LUO studio

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Huizhou Vernacular Historic Bridges Micro-Museum / LUO studio - Exterior Photography, WoodHuizhou Vernacular Historic Bridges Micro-Museum / LUO studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHuizhou Vernacular Historic Bridges Micro-Museum / LUO studio - Image 4 of 56Huizhou Vernacular Historic Bridges Micro-Museum / LUO studio - Image 5 of 56Huizhou Vernacular Historic Bridges Micro-Museum / LUO studio - More Images+ 51

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Museums & Exhibit, Coffee Shop Interiors
Huizhou, China
  • Architecture, Landscape, And Interior Design: Luo Yujie, Wang Beilei, Hong Lun, Cao Yutao, Liang Jiahui
  • Construction Drawings: Luo Yujie, Zhang Ergang, Jiang Junjie, Chen Wei, Hong Lun, Cao Yutao, Liang Jiahui
  • Art Creation: Liu Qingyuan, Song Qi, Wu Di
  • Developer: Huizhou Huanliangshan Investment & Development Co., Ltd.
  • Project Organizer: Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Contractor: Shinewood Building Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
  • City: Huizhou
  • Country: China
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© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Following the Sandstone Wood Pavilion designed for the "HU SHI GUANG · Art Eco Site" program in Longyou, Zhejiang, we were once again invited by Fengyuzhu—this time to engage in a regional-scale curatorial initiative—the "Nankunshan-Luofushan Rim Pioneer Zone (Huizhou) Architectural Art Project." Drawing on Su Dongpo's "Sixteen Delights of Life" as its curatorial framework, the initiative brings together architects and artists to create rural waystations and spatial installations along Huizhou's 218-kilometer-long scenic tourism highway. Each participating team selected one of Dongpo's sixteen delights as the theme, creating a spatial installation complemented by café and tea offerings. During early site visits with Bangbang, the initiative's chief curator, a bamboo grove beside Shisanba Bridge in Mazha Town was chosen as our project site.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "Huizhou Vernacular Historic Bridges Micro-Museum / LUO studio" 10 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184712/huizhou-vernacular-historic-bridges-micro-museum-luo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Han Shuang

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