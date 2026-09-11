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Market Street 52 / MWArchitekten

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Market Street 52 / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, WoodMarket Street 52 / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, WoodMarket Street 52 / MWArchitekten - Image 4 of 26Market Street 52 / MWArchitekten - Interior PhotographyMarket Street 52 / MWArchitekten - More Images+ 21

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture
Hohenems, Austria
  • Architects: MWArchitekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dominic Kummer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  VELUX Group
  • Lead Architect: Lukas Peter Mähr
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Market Street 52 / MWArchitekten - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Dominic Kummer

Text description provided by the architects. Market street 52 was revitalized as another component of the market street development and redensified at the rear. Market street 52a is located in the second building line. Here, the gap in the building line is being closed.

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WoodGlass

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Cite: "Market Street 52 / MWArchitekten" 11 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184624/market-street-52-mwarchitekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Dominic Kummer

集市街52号 / MWArchitekten

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