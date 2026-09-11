Market Street 52 / MWArchitekten

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Hohenems, Austria
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Architects: MWArchitekten
- Area: 370 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Dominic Kummer
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Manufacturers: VELUX Group
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Lead Architect: Lukas Peter Mähr
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- City: Hohenems
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Market street 52 was revitalized as another component of the market street development and redensified at the rear. Market street 52a is located in the second building line. Here, the gap in the building line is being closed.