Singelblok / BureauVanEig + INBO

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Architects: BureauVanEig, INBO
- Area: 41500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jordi Huisman, MAW Hart Nibbrig
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Manufacturers: Riboton
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Lead Architects: Wilco van Oosten, Marjolein van Eig
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Coliving
- Design Team: Maria Piels, Rita Alvares, Tabio Togores, Jop Alberts, Melvin van den Houdt, Roy van den Brand
- General Contractor: Heddes Bouw & Ontwikkeling
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pieters Bouwtechniek
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: IBL
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Buro Bouwfysica
- City: Amsterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Along the Elzenhagensingel in Amsterdam-Noord, close to Noord metro station, a distinctive residential block has been completed. The long, curved block comprises 401 homes, forming a village within the city. The project includes rental homes by Vesteda and Eigen Haard, assisted-living homes for perMens, and commercial spaces. The block is divided into eight buildings and two set-back towers designed alternately by BureauVanEig and INBO. Bay windows, facade articulation, brickwork patterns, and subdivision are key themes throughout the design.