Singelblok / BureauVanEig + INBO

© Jordi Huisman

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Text description provided by the architects. Along the Elzenhagensingel in Amsterdam-Noord, close to Noord metro station, a distinctive residential block has been completed. The long, curved block comprises 401 homes, forming a village within the city. The project includes rental homes by Vesteda and Eigen Haard, assisted-living homes for perMens, and commercial spaces. The block is divided into eight buildings and two set-back towers designed alternately by BureauVanEig and INBO. Bay windows, facade articulation, brickwork patterns, and subdivision are key themes throughout the design.