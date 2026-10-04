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Singelblok / BureauVanEig + INBO

Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Coliving
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: BureauVanEig, INBO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  41500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jordi Huisman, MAW Hart Nibbrig
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Riboton
  • Lead Architects: Wilco van Oosten, Marjolein van Eig
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Singelblok / BureauVanEig + INBO - Exterior Photography
© Jordi Huisman

Text description provided by the architects. Along the Elzenhagensingel in Amsterdam-Noord, close to Noord metro station, a distinctive residential block has been completed. The long, curved block comprises 401 homes, forming a village within the city. The project includes rental homes by Vesteda and Eigen Haard, assisted-living homes for perMens, and commercial spaces. The block is divided into eight buildings and two set-back towers designed alternately by BureauVanEig and INBO. Bay windows, facade articulation, brickwork patterns, and subdivision are key themes throughout the design.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingColivingThe Netherlands

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GlassConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingColivingThe Netherlands
Cite: "Singelblok / BureauVanEig + INBO" 04 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184623/singelblok-bureauvaneig-plus-inbo> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jordi Huisman

Singelblok / BureauVanEig + INBO

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