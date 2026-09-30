JUUL. Transformation of the Julianakerk / HA-HA Design & Development

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Architects: HA-HA Design & Development
- Area: 700 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Aiste Rakauskaite
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Lead Architects: Nima Morkoç
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse, Sustainability
- Landscape Designer: HA-HA Design & Development
- Interior Designer: HA-HA Design & Development
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IMd raadgevende ingenieurs
- General Contractor: BIK Bouw
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: LBP Sight
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Octatube
- Building Physics: LBP Sight
- Lighting Design: RMBK
- City: Rotterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Nine years after the devastating fire at the Julianakerk, the JUUL residential project has been completed in Rotterdam. HA-HA Design & Development transformed the remains of the church into four homes, bringing new life to a site that had stood damaged for years in the Rotterdam garden village of Heijplaat.