JUUL. Transformation of the Julianakerk / HA-HA Design & Development

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Category: Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse, Sustainability

Landscape Designer: HA-HA Design & Development

Interior Designer: HA-HA Design & Development

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IMd raadgevende ingenieurs

General Contractor: BIK Bouw

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: LBP Sight

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Octatube

Building Physics: LBP Sight

Lighting Design: RMBK

City: Rotterdam

Country: The Netherlands

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Text description provided by the architects. Nine years after the devastating fire at the Julianakerk, the JUUL residential project has been completed in Rotterdam. HA-HA Design & Development transformed the remains of the church into four homes, bringing new life to a site that had stood damaged for years in the Rotterdam garden village of Heijplaat.