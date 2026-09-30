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JUUL. Transformation of the Julianakerk / HA-HA Design & Development

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JUUL. Transformation of the Julianakerk / HA-HA Design & Development - Exterior PhotographyJUUL. Transformation of the Julianakerk / HA-HA Design & Development - Exterior PhotographyJUUL. Transformation of the Julianakerk / HA-HA Design & Development - Exterior Photography, Arch, ArcadeJUUL. Transformation of the Julianakerk / HA-HA Design & Development - Interior PhotographyJUUL. Transformation of the Julianakerk / HA-HA Design & Development - More Images+ 34

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse, Sustainability
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  • Landscape Designer: HA-HA Design & Development
  • Interior Designer: HA-HA Design & Development
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IMd raadgevende ingenieurs
  • General Contractor: BIK Bouw
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: LBP Sight
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Octatube
  • Building Physics: LBP Sight
  • Lighting Design: RMBK
  • City: Rotterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
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JUUL. Transformation of the Julianakerk / HA-HA Design & Development - Exterior Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite

Text description provided by the architects. Nine years after the devastating fire at the Julianakerk, the JUUL residential project has been completed in Rotterdam. HA-HA Design & Development transformed the remains of the church into four homes, bringing new life to a site that had stood damaged for years in the Rotterdam garden village of Heijplaat.

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WoodBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSustainabilityThe Netherlands

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WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSustainabilityThe Netherlands
Cite: "JUUL. Transformation of the Julianakerk / HA-HA Design & Development" 30 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184622/juul-transformation-of-the-julianakerk-ha-ha-design-and-development> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Aiste Rakauskaite

JUUL. 朱莉安娜教堂改造项目 / HA-HA Design & Development

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