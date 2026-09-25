Corte Renèe Resort / Bricolo Falsarella

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Architects: Bricolo Falsarella
- Area: 2400 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Pietro Savorelli, Filippo Bricolo
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Lead Architects: Filippo Bricolo
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation
- Lead Team: Filippo Bricolo
- Design Team: Francesca Falsarella
- City: Oliosi
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled among the green hills of Lake Garda, an 1800s farmhouse was reborn through a restoration project that created a small hospitality structure respecting the local culture and traditions: Corte Renèe.