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Corte Renèe Resort / Bricolo Falsarella

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Corte Renèe Resort / Bricolo Falsarella - Exterior Photography, Brick, CourtyardCorte Renèe Resort / Bricolo Falsarella - Image 3 of 30Corte Renèe Resort / Bricolo Falsarella - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, ConcreteCorte Renèe Resort / Bricolo Falsarella - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, ClosetCorte Renèe Resort / Bricolo Falsarella - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation
Oliosi, Italy
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Corte Renèe Resort / Bricolo Falsarella - Image 6 of 30
© Pietro Savorelli

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled among the green hills of Lake Garda, an 1800s farmhouse was reborn through a restoration project that created a small hospitality structure respecting the local culture and traditions: Corte Renèe.

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Bricolo Falsarella
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StoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseRenovationItaly

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StoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseRenovationItaly
Cite: "Corte Renèe Resort / Bricolo Falsarella" 25 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184620/corte-renee-resort-bricolo-falsarella> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pietro Savorelli

Corte Renèe 度假酒店 / Bricolo Falsarella

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