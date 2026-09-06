Floresta Apartment / VAGA arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Renovation • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: VAGA Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 66 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Reynaers Aluminium Arte & Decoração , Atlas Revestimentos , Bali Madeiras , Bellouchi , Decameron , Estrela Real Vidros e Espelhos , Móveis LEF , Pair , Pingoo.casa , Raya Estofados , Tapetah , Zissou Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Pedro Domingues, Pedro Faria

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. In the Vila Ipojuca neighborhood of São Paulo, a 66-square-meter apartment renovated by VAGA Arquitetura translates the idea of belonging through an atmosphere defined by materiality, memory, and permanence. Designed for a Brazilian client who lives in London and returns to the country for short periods throughout the year, the project stems from a prompt brought by the resident during their first conversations: the challenge was to create a "tropical brutalist" space.