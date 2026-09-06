Floresta Apartment / VAGA arquitetura

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: VAGA Arquitetura
- Area: 66 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
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Manufacturers: Reynaers Aluminium, Arte & Decoração, Atlas Revestimentos, Bali Madeiras, Bellouchi, Decameron, Estrela Real Vidros e Espelhos, Móveis LEF, Pair, Pingoo.casa, Raya Estofados, Tapetah, Zissou
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Lead Architects: Pedro Domingues, Pedro Faria
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- Project Team: Giovanna Migliari, Gustavo Gomes, Isabella Jodas, Julia Nakamura
- Architecture Firms: Cabral Arch
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. In the Vila Ipojuca neighborhood of São Paulo, a 66-square-meter apartment renovated by VAGA Arquitetura translates the idea of belonging through an atmosphere defined by materiality, memory, and permanence. Designed for a Brazilian client who lives in London and returns to the country for short periods throughout the year, the project stems from a prompt brought by the resident during their first conversations: the challenge was to create a "tropical brutalist" space.