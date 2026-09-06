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Floresta Apartment / VAGA arquitetura

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Floresta Apartment / VAGA arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ChairFloresta Apartment / VAGA arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop, Kitchen, Lighting, ChairFloresta Apartment / VAGA arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairFloresta Apartment / VAGA arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, ShelvingFloresta Apartment / VAGA arquitetura - More Images+ 15

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: VAGA Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  66
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Reynaers Aluminium, Arte & Decoração, Atlas Revestimentos, Bali Madeiras, Bellouchi, Decameron, Estrela Real Vidros e Espelhos, Móveis LEF, Pair, Pingoo.casa, Raya Estofados, Tapetah, Zissou
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Domingues, Pedro Faria
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Floresta Apartment / VAGA arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. In the Vila Ipojuca neighborhood of São Paulo, a 66-square-meter apartment renovated by VAGA Arquitetura translates the idea of belonging through an atmosphere defined by materiality, memory, and permanence. Designed for a Brazilian client who lives in London and returns to the country for short periods throughout the year, the project stems from a prompt brought by the resident during their first conversations: the challenge was to create a "tropical brutalist" space.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Floresta Apartment / VAGA arquitetura" [Apartamento Floresta / VAGA arquitetura] 06 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184597/floresta-apartment-vaga-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Carolina Lacaz

森林公寓 / VAGA arquitetura

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