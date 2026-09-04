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Rain Rhizome / TANAT + Rizoma del Agua

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Rain Rhizome / TANAT + Rizoma del Agua - Exterior PhotographyRain Rhizome / TANAT + Rizoma del Agua - Image 1 of 19Rain Rhizome / TANAT + Rizoma del Agua - Image 3 of 19Rain Rhizome / TANAT + Rizoma del Agua - Interior PhotographyRain Rhizome / TANAT + Rizoma del Agua - More Images+ 14

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Urban Design, Installations & Structures
Chimalhuacán, Mexico
  • Architects: Rizoma del Agua, TANAT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  358
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Diego Rivero Borrell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe - Water prize, Liga, Rotoplas, Veleta
  • Lead Architects: Diego Rivero Borrell, Lucía Lozano
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Rain Rhizome / TANAT + Rizoma del Agua - Exterior Photography
© Diego Rivero Borrell

Text description provided by the architects. In many Mexican cities, drinking water has not simply disappeared from public life; it has been reorganized through a dense economy of substitution. It arrives by truck, in plastic bottles, in twenty-liter garrafones, through rooftop tanks, domestic filters, purification shops, informal deliveries, and routines of storage that turn access to water into an everyday practice of calculation. What appears as a failure of the network has also produced a spatial and economic culture in which responsibility is transferred to households, and often to the bodies that carry, buy, clean, mistrust, and manage water before it can be consumed.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureMexico
Cite: "Rain Rhizome / TANAT + Rizoma del Agua" [Rizoma de Lluvia / TANAT + Rizoma del Agua] 04 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184555/rain-rhizome-tanat-plus-rizoma-del-agua> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Diego Rivero Borrell

雨之根茎 / TANAT + 水之根茎

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