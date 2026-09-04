Rain Rhizome / TANAT + Rizoma del Agua

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Architects: Rizoma del Agua, TANAT
- Area: 358 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Diego Rivero Borrell
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Manufacturers: Grohe - Water prize, Liga, Rotoplas, Veleta
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Lead Architects: Diego Rivero Borrell, Lucía Lozano
- Category: Urban Design, Installations & Structures
- Design Team: David Contreras
- Technical Team: Sergio López
- Project Management: Deportivo Las Flores
- General Construction: Grohe + Water Prize
- Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Rotoplas
- Architecture Firms: Veleta
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ingeniero Sergio López
- City: Chimalhuacán
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. In many Mexican cities, drinking water has not simply disappeared from public life; it has been reorganized through a dense economy of substitution. It arrives by truck, in plastic bottles, in twenty-liter garrafones, through rooftop tanks, domestic filters, purification shops, informal deliveries, and routines of storage that turn access to water into an everyday practice of calculation. What appears as a failure of the network has also produced a spatial and economic culture in which responsibility is transferred to households, and often to the bodies that carry, buy, clean, mistrust, and manage water before it can be consumed.