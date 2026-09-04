Rain Rhizome / TANAT + Rizoma del Agua

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Text description provided by the architects. In many Mexican cities, drinking water has not simply disappeared from public life; it has been reorganized through a dense economy of substitution. It arrives by truck, in plastic bottles, in twenty-liter garrafones, through rooftop tanks, domestic filters, purification shops, informal deliveries, and routines of storage that turn access to water into an everyday practice of calculation. What appears as a failure of the network has also produced a spatial and economic culture in which responsibility is transferred to households, and often to the bodies that carry, buy, clean, mistrust, and manage water before it can be consumed.