Tenjin Business Center II / OMA

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Fukuoka, Japan
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Architects: OMA
- Area: 62720 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Tomoyuki Kusunose
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- Category: Office Buildings, Sustainability
- Partner In Charge: Shohei Shigematsu
- Associate: Takeshi Mitsuda
- Team: Joanne Chen, Tetsuo Kobayashi, Tianrong Wu, Taiga Taba, Baiyang Kong, Carol Chang, Caroline Corbett, Aras Burak, Timothy Tse, Woowon Chung, Timothy Ho, Jesse Catalano, Claudia Da Costa, Tomasso Bernabo, Yuzaburo Tanaka
- Office Area: 39,570 sm
- Reboot! Area: 4,760 sm
- Retail Area: 5,590 sm
- Mech/Boh Area: 12,800 sm
- Executive Architect: Maeda Corporation, Shun Architect Office
- Façades: YKK Corporation
- Graphics: 6D-K co., Ltd.
- Signage: 6D-K co., Ltd.
- Wayfinding: 6D-K co., Ltd.
- General Contractor : Maeda Corporation
- City: Fukuoka
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Fukuoka is the seventh biggest city in Japan and its central location among major cities of East Asia positions the city as a gateway into Japan, contributing to its standing as the economic center of Kyushu Island. The city has been thriving over the last decade, ranking highly in livability, ratio of younger population, and percentage of start-ups.