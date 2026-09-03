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Tenjin Business Center II / OMA

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Office Buildings, Sustainability
Fukuoka, Japan
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Tenjin Business Center II / OMA - Image 6 of 46
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

Text description provided by the architects. Fukuoka is the seventh biggest city in Japan and its central location among major cities of East Asia positions the city as a gateway into Japan, contributing to its standing as the economic center of Kyushu Island. The city has been thriving over the last decade, ranking highly in livability, ratio of younger population, and percentage of start-ups.

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OMA
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GlassSteelConcrete

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Cite: "Tenjin Business Center II / OMA" 03 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184460/tenjin-business-center-ii-oma> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Tomoyuki Kusunose

天神商业中心二期 / OMA

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