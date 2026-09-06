Plaza Corporate - North Tower / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

-
Architects: Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos
- Area: 27512 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Vitor Martins
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices, Office Buildings
- Project Team: Artur Katchborian, Mario Biselli, Giuliano Chimentão, Lucas Reis, Vinicius Faria, Maurício Addor, Alexandre Biselli, Ana Carolina Martins, Débora Pinheiro, Maria Fernanda Vita, Melina Giannoni
- Credits: Mario Biselli, Artur Katchborian
- Construction: R3M
- Structure: Orlando Stranieri
- Lighting: Lumavi
- Electrical Installations: PKM Consultoria, Projetos & Instalações
- Plumbing: Usina Consultoria e Projetos Ltda
- Climate Control: Polo Norte
- Firefighting: Graton Engenharia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Part of an urban intervention project that expanded an existing shopping mall and incorporated adjacent lots to form a multifunctional complex, Plaza Corporate includes two towers with distinct uses: the North Tower, designed for corporate offices, and the South Tower, for residential use.