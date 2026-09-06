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Plaza Corporate - North Tower / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

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Plaza Corporate - North Tower / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Vitor Martins

Plaza Corporate - North Tower / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, GlassPlaza Corporate - North Tower / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Glass, Beam, SteelPlaza Corporate - North Tower / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, GlassPlaza Corporate - North Tower / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos - Image 9 of 24Plaza Corporate - North Tower / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos - More Images+ 19

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Offices, Office Buildings
Brazil
  • Project Team: Artur Katchborian, Mario Biselli, Giuliano Chimentão, Lucas Reis, Vinicius Faria, Maurício Addor, Alexandre Biselli, Ana Carolina Martins, Débora Pinheiro, Maria Fernanda Vita, Melina Giannoni
  • Credits: Mario Biselli, Artur Katchborian
  • Construction: R3M
  • Structure: Orlando Stranieri
  • Lighting: Lumavi
  • Electrical Installations: PKM Consultoria, Projetos & Instalações
  • Plumbing: Usina Consultoria e Projetos Ltda
  • Climate Control: Polo Norte
  • Firefighting: Graton Engenharia
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Plaza Corporate - North Tower / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Vitor Martins

Text description provided by the architects. Part of an urban intervention project that expanded an existing shopping mall and incorporated adjacent lots to form a multifunctional complex, Plaza Corporate includes two towers with distinct uses: the North Tower, designed for corporate offices, and the South Tower, for residential use.

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Cite: "Plaza Corporate - North Tower / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos" [Plaza Corporate - Torre Norte / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos] 06 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184457/plaza-corporate-north-tower-biselli-katchborian-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Vitor Martins

Plaza Corporate - 北塔 / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

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