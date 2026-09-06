Plaza Corporate - North Tower / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

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Category: Offices, Office Buildings

Project Team: Artur Katchborian, Mario Biselli, Giuliano Chimentão, Lucas Reis, Vinicius Faria, Maurício Addor, Alexandre Biselli, Ana Carolina Martins, Débora Pinheiro, Maria Fernanda Vita, Melina Giannoni

Credits: Mario Biselli, Artur Katchborian

Construction: R3M

Structure: Orlando Stranieri

Lighting: Lumavi

Electrical Installations: PKM Consultoria, Projetos & Instalações

Plumbing: Usina Consultoria e Projetos Ltda

Climate Control: Polo Norte

Firefighting: Graton Engenharia

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Part of an urban intervention project that expanded an existing shopping mall and incorporated adjacent lots to form a multifunctional complex, Plaza Corporate includes two towers with distinct uses: the North Tower, designed for corporate offices, and the South Tower, for residential use.