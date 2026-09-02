Eco House / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura

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Architects: Mateus Castilho Arquitetura
- Area: 550 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Manuel Sá
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Manufacturers: Agnaldo Martins, Vito Quintans
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Lead Architects: Mateus Castilho
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Sarah Machado (Colaboração), Tainah Drummond (Revisão de texto)
- Landscape Design: André Orsini
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Engeplan
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Eco began to take shape in 2020, born from a couple's desire for a summer house dedicated to rest and gathering with family and friends. The project was conceived during the selection of the plot, chosen in partnership with the architecture firm, and was guided from the outset by the premise of being a welcoming home, open to gatherings and deeply connected to its surroundings.