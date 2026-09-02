  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Eco House / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura

Eco House / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura

Save

Eco House / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BalconyEco House / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyEco House / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living RoomEco House / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BeamEco House / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura - More Images+ 19

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Mateus Castilho Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Agnaldo Martins, Vito Quintans
  • Lead Architects: Mateus Castilho
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Eco House / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura - Image 6 of 24
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Eco began to take shape in 2020, born from a couple's desire for a summer house dedicated to rest and gathering with family and friends. The project was conceived during the selection of the plot, chosen in partnership with the architecture firm, and was guided from the outset by the premise of being a welcoming home, open to gatherings and deeply connected to its surroundings.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mateus Castilho Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Eco House / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura" [Casa Eco / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura] 02 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184431/eco-house-mateus-castilho-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Manuel Sá

生态住宅 / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags