Eco House / Mateus Castilho Arquitetura

+ 19

Residential Architecture, Houses • Brazil Architects: Mateus Castilho Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 550 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Agnaldo Martins , Vito Quintans

Lead Architects: Mateus Castilho

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Eco began to take shape in 2020, born from a couple's desire for a summer house dedicated to rest and gathering with family and friends. The project was conceived during the selection of the plot, chosen in partnership with the architecture firm, and was guided from the outset by the premise of being a welcoming home, open to gatherings and deeply connected to its surroundings.