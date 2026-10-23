Shenzhen Bay MixC Phase II / Ippolito Fleitz Group

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Category: Commercial Architecture, Retail Interiors

Ifg Project Lead: Jose Miso

Ifg Project Team: Ruth Calimlim, Jacques Chan, Tiffany Chan, Qing Chang, Joanna Chen, Anne Gu, Jichun Gu, Holiday Guo, Alice Huang, Peter Ippolito, Maggie Jia, Pedro Manzano, Jose Miso, Yi Li, Jerry Xu, Wenso Yang, Aaron Ye, Jing Zhang, Sasha Zhang

Landscape Architecture: iPD (Integrated Planning and Design), Grant Associates, JCFO (James Corner Field Operations), ZDG

Lighting Design: LB (Light Bureau), LPA (Lighting Planners Associates)

Signage Consultants: Nippon Design Center (NDC), TCIDEA

LDI: Hamen

Client: CR LAND

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Where Infrastructure Becomes Experience - As retail environments continue to evolve globally, shopping malls are increasingly shifting from consumption-driven destinations into mixed-use social and cultural ecosystems. In this context, Shenzhen Bay MixC Phase II positions itself as an exemplary next-generation retail development—one that prioritises experience, connectivity, and urban integration over conventional commercial planning. As a major urban retail complex developed by China Resources Land in Shenzhen, the project redefines the role of the mall within the contemporary city. Rather than operating as a self-contained retail object, it becomes part of a larger urban network: a place where infrastructure, leisure, culture, and nature converge into a continuous spatial experience.