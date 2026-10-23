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Shenzhen Bay MixC Phase II / Ippolito Fleitz Group

Shenzhen Bay MixC Phase II / Ippolito Fleitz Group - Exterior PhotographyShenzhen Bay MixC Phase II / Ippolito Fleitz Group - Exterior Photography, CityscapeShenzhen Bay MixC Phase II / Ippolito Fleitz Group - Interior Photography, StairsShenzhen Bay MixC Phase II / Ippolito Fleitz Group - Image 5 of 31Shenzhen Bay MixC Phase II / Ippolito Fleitz Group - More Images+ 26

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Commercial Architecture, Retail Interiors
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: Ippolito Fleitz Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  151264
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ZHUDI, Shawn
  • Architectural Design: The Oval Partnership, KPF (Kohn Pedersen Fox), AG
  • Ifg Project Lead: Jose Miso
  • Ifg Project Team: Ruth Calimlim, Jacques Chan, Tiffany Chan, Qing Chang, Joanna Chen, Anne Gu, Jichun Gu, Holiday Guo, Alice Huang, Peter Ippolito, Maggie Jia, Pedro Manzano, Jose Miso, Yi Li, Jerry Xu, Wenso Yang, Aaron Ye, Jing Zhang, Sasha Zhang
  • Landscape Architecture: iPD (Integrated Planning and Design), Grant Associates, JCFO (James Corner Field Operations), ZDG
  • Lighting Design: LB (Light Bureau), LPA (Lighting Planners Associates)
  • Signage Consultants: Nippon Design Center (NDC), TCIDEA
  • LDI: Hamen
  • Client: CR LAND
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Shenzhen Bay MixC Phase II / Ippolito Fleitz Group - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© ZHUDI

Text description provided by the architects. Where Infrastructure Becomes Experience - As retail environments continue to evolve globally, shopping malls are increasingly shifting from consumption-driven destinations into mixed-use social and cultural ecosystems. In this context, Shenzhen Bay MixC Phase II positions itself as an exemplary next-generation retail development—one that prioritises experience, connectivity, and urban integration over conventional commercial planning. As a major urban retail complex developed by China Resources Land in Shenzhen, the project redefines the role of the mall within the contemporary city. Rather than operating as a self-contained retail object, it becomes part of a larger urban network: a place where infrastructure, leisure, culture, and nature converge into a continuous spatial experience.

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Cite: "Shenzhen Bay MixC Phase II / Ippolito Fleitz Group" 23 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184408/shenzhen-bay-mixc-phase-ii-ippolito-fleitz-group> ISSN 0719-8884

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© ZHUDI

深圳湾万象城二期 / Ippolito Fleitz Group

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