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House of Wall Forest / IGArchitects

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House of Wall Forest / IGArchitects - Interior Photography, WoodHouse of Wall Forest / IGArchitects - Interior Photography, WoodHouse of Wall Forest / IGArchitects - Interior Photography, WoodHouse of Wall Forest / IGArchitects - Exterior PhotographyHouse of Wall Forest / IGArchitects - More Images+ 23

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: IGArchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  79
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ooki Jingu
  • Lead Architect: Masato Igarashi
  • Category: Houses
  • Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: XYZ structure (Kousuke Araki)
  • Civil Construction Team: ARATA KENCHIKU KOBO (Masanobu Arata)
  • Landscape Design Architect: SOLSO (Yuuta Itagaki)
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
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House of Wall Forest / IGArchitects - Exterior Photography
© Ooki Jingu

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a couple and their child on a uniquely shaped site resembling a crab's claw, with a greenway to the south and a transmission tower standing to the east. Rather than imposing a single, unified order onto the site conditions or the surrounding urban environment, the design began by incorporating multiple orientations that respond directly to the site itself. Through a cluster of wall-columns rising at different angles, the walls are conceived to act collectively—as a group—embedding shifts in direction and distance within the space and creating a buffer-like territory between urban conditions and everyday life.

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Cite: "House of Wall Forest / IGArchitects" 03 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184375/house-of-wall-forest-igarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

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