House of Wall Forest / IGArchitects

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Houses • Tokyo, Japan Architects: IGArchitects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 79 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Ooki Jingu

Lead Architect: Masato Igarashi

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: XYZ structure (Kousuke Araki)

Civil Construction Team: ARATA KENCHIKU KOBO (Masanobu Arata)

Landscape Design Architect: SOLSO (Yuuta Itagaki)

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a couple and their child on a uniquely shaped site resembling a crab's claw, with a greenway to the south and a transmission tower standing to the east. Rather than imposing a single, unified order onto the site conditions or the surrounding urban environment, the design began by incorporating multiple orientations that respond directly to the site itself. Through a cluster of wall-columns rising at different angles, the walls are conceived to act collectively—as a group—embedding shifts in direction and distance within the space and creating a buffer-like territory between urban conditions and everyday life.