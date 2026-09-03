House of Wall Forest / IGArchitects

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Architects: IGArchitects
- Area: 79 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ooki Jingu
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Lead Architect: Masato Igarashi
Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a couple and their child on a uniquely shaped site resembling a crab's claw, with a greenway to the south and a transmission tower standing to the east. Rather than imposing a single, unified order onto the site conditions or the surrounding urban environment, the design began by incorporating multiple orientations that respond directly to the site itself. Through a cluster of wall-columns rising at different angles, the walls are conceived to act collectively—as a group—embedding shifts in direction and distance within the space and creating a buffer-like territory between urban conditions and everyday life.