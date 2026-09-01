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Vista House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Gontijo Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joana França, Edgard Cesar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ampla Eletros , Apolinox Metais e Telas Perfuradas, Cássio Veiga , Erick Telhados, Ikê Pedras, Marmarini Marmoraria, Villela Mármores
  • Lead Architects: Gabriela Gontijo, Mariana Hummel e Jade Ávila.
  • Project Team: Natália Mattos, Maria Carolina Lobo, Cecília Pizutti, Cecília Pizutti, Humberto Figueiredo
  • Technical Team: Ana Clara Dias
  • General Construction: Construtora Edificar
  • Landscape Design: Estúdio Solo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Solu Automação
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Schon Stúdio
  • City: Brasília
  • Country: Brazil
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Vista House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura - Image 9 of 30
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Vista was born from the complete renovation of an existing residence, which was originally characterized by a compartmentalized layout that no longer suited the dynamics of the new family. The project is based on updating the construction to a contemporary language and, above all, on the intention of deepening the relationship between architecture and landscape.

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Cite: "Vista House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura" [Casa Vista / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura] 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184349/vista-house-studio-gontijo-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Joana França

Casa Vista / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura

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