Vista House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura

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Brasília, Brazil
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Architects: Studio Gontijo Arquitetura
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Joana França, Edgard Cesar
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Manufacturers: Ampla Eletros , Apolinox Metais e Telas Perfuradas, Cássio Veiga , Erick Telhados, Ikê Pedras, Marmarini Marmoraria, Villela Mármores
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Lead Architects: Gabriela Gontijo, Mariana Hummel e Jade Ávila.
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Natália Mattos, Maria Carolina Lobo, Cecília Pizutti, Cecília Pizutti, Humberto Figueiredo
- Technical Team: Ana Clara Dias
- General Construction: Construtora Edificar
- Landscape Design: Estúdio Solo
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Solu Automação
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Schon Stúdio
- City: Brasília
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Vista was born from the complete renovation of an existing residence, which was originally characterized by a compartmentalized layout that no longer suited the dynamics of the new family. The project is based on updating the construction to a contemporary language and, above all, on the intention of deepening the relationship between architecture and landscape.