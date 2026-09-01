Vista House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Natália Mattos, Maria Carolina Lobo, Cecília Pizutti, Cecília Pizutti, Humberto Figueiredo

Technical Team: Ana Clara Dias

General Construction: Construtora Edificar

Landscape Design: Estúdio Solo

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: Solu Automação

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Schon Stúdio

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Vista was born from the complete renovation of an existing residence, which was originally characterized by a compartmentalized layout that no longer suited the dynamics of the new family. The project is based on updating the construction to a contemporary language and, above all, on the intention of deepening the relationship between architecture and landscape.