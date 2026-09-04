House in Kamiyasu / Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates

+ 14

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This residence is built on a flagpole-shaped lot surrounded by single-family homes. Neighboring houses are close to the south and east sides of the lot, while on the west and north sides, it borders a village path used by local residents in their daily lives. On the side facing the village path, the lot is irregularly shaped, creating a site with significant constraints on building placement. On the other hand, the site offered a pleasant environment that formed a gentle connection with the surrounding community—such as the expansive approach leading to the Keitobara Yakushido Shrine in the southwest and the soothing sound of clear water flowing from the canal at the foot of the mountain on the north side of the lot.