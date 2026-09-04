Qingdeng Village Art Museum / atelier anonymous

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Category: Museums & Exhibit

Design Team: Haiyun Bao, Geng Wang, Ao Tang, Jiawei Yu

City: Suzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. From Administrative Void to Contemporary Village Entrance: Reviving Public Life in Qingdeng Village

The design finds its inspiration in the quiet disappearance of public life in Jiangnan's countryside. Under the old village banyan trees, where conversations once drifted through the afternoon shade, and in the ancestral halls that held weddings and funerals, these informal, spontaneous gathering places are fading as rural social structures shift. Meanwhile, countless administrative buildings stand vacant after functional consolidation. Our question became: can administrative space be relinquished to become living space?