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Qingdeng Village Art Museum / atelier anonymous

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Qingdeng Village Art Museum / atelier anonymous - Exterior PhotographyQingdeng Village Art Museum / atelier anonymous - Exterior PhotographyQingdeng Village Art Museum / atelier anonymous - Exterior PhotographyQingdeng Village Art Museum / atelier anonymous - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, GlassQingdeng Village Art Museum / atelier anonymous - More Images+ 33

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Museums & Exhibit
Suzhou, China
  • Architects: atelier anonymous
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Runzi Zhu
  • Design Team: Haiyun Bao, Geng Wang, Ao Tang, Jiawei Yu
  • City: Suzhou
  • Country: China
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Qingdeng Village Art Museum / atelier anonymous - Exterior Photography
© Runzi Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. From Administrative Void to Contemporary Village Entrance: Reviving Public Life in Qingdeng Village
The design finds its inspiration in the quiet disappearance of public life in Jiangnan's countryside. Under the old village banyan trees, where conversations once drifted through the afternoon shade, and in the ancestral halls that held weddings and funerals, these informal, spontaneous gathering places are fading as rural social structures shift. Meanwhile, countless administrative buildings stand vacant after functional consolidation. Our question became: can administrative space be relinquished to become living space?

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Cite: "Qingdeng Village Art Museum / atelier anonymous" 04 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184302/qingdeng-village-art-museum-atelier-anonymous> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Runzi Zhu

苏州青灯村公共美术馆 / 佚建筑工作室

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