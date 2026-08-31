Casa Attraverso il Patio / otro estudio

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Architects: otro estudio
- Area: 683 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ramiro Sosa
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Lead Architects: Pedro Frund, Cristian PerretArq, Mauro Williner
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Text description provided by the architects. To cross through something. To be crossed by something. Crossing implies movement, an experience built over time. Daily, in one way or another, we inhabit these journeys. Gabi is about to embark on a new path, and in this project, the house takes on a special role: it becomes the medium that makes this journey possible.