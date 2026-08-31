Casa Attraverso il Patio / otro estudio

+ 26

Houses • Rafaela, Argentina Architects: otro estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 683 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ramiro Sosa

Lead Architects: Pedro Frund, Cristian PerretArq, Mauro Williner

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Tomás Sola

Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Ing. Hernán Paravano

Landscape Architecture: Lucía Chiappero

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Juan Carlos Piccione

City: Rafaela

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. To cross through something. To be crossed by something. Crossing implies movement, an experience built over time. Daily, in one way or another, we inhabit these journeys. Gabi is about to embark on a new path, and in this project, the house takes on a special role: it becomes the medium that makes this journey possible.