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Casa Attraverso il Patio / otro estudio

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Rafaela, Argentina
  • Architects: otro estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  683
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ramiro Sosa
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Frund, Cristian PerretArq, Mauro Williner
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Tomás Sola
  • Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Ing. Hernán Paravano
  • Landscape Architecture: Lucía Chiappero
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Juan Carlos Piccione
  • City: Rafaela
  • Country: Argentina
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© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. To cross through something. To be crossed by something. Crossing implies movement, an experience built over time. Daily, in one way or another, we inhabit these journeys. Gabi is about to embark on a new path, and in this project, the house takes on a special role: it becomes the medium that makes this journey possible.

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Cite: "Casa Attraverso il Patio / otro estudio" [Casa Attraverso il Patio / otro estudio] 31 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184281/casa-attraverso-il-patio-otro-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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