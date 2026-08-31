Akina House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

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Category: Houses

Design Team: J. Omar Anguiano de la Rosa

Interior Design: Bruno Taller

General Construction: Di Frenna Arquitectos

City: Comala

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Akina announces itself without fully revealing its form. Its presence is restrained, almost silent. Before showing its true shape, it lets the light filter through, allows the vegetation to peek out, and hints at the central void that organizes it. From the very first encounter, the architecture proposes a deliberate pace of living, where the journey matters as much as the destination and time becomes perceptible.