Adentro House / TETRO Arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Brazil Architects: TETRO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1370 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Luisa Lage

Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes, Igor Macedo e Humberto Hermeto

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Guilherme Castro, Leandro Caram, Daniele Meloni, Deborah Martins, Bianca Carvalho, Luisa Lage, Sabrina Freitas, Carolina Amaral

General Contractor: M Gomes Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: M Gomes Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: M Gomes Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Other: M Gomes Engenharia

Landscape Architecture: Raiz da terra

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on an approximately 5,000 m2 site in Lagoa Santa, near Belo Horizonte, the house begins with a central question: how can an extensive program be accommodated on a densely wooded plot while preserving as much of the existing vegetation as possible?