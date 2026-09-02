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Adentro House / TETRO Arquitetura

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Adentro House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 1 of 34Adentro House / TETRO Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyAdentro House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 3 of 34Adentro House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 4 of 34Adentro House / TETRO Arquitetura - More Images+ 29

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luisa Lage
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes, Igor Macedo e Humberto Hermeto
  • Design Team: Guilherme Castro, Leandro Caram, Daniele Meloni, Deborah Martins, Bianca Carvalho, Luisa Lage, Sabrina Freitas, Carolina Amaral
  • General Contractor: M Gomes Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: M Gomes Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: M Gomes Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: M Gomes Engenharia
  • Landscape Architecture: Raiz da terra
  • Country: Brazil
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Adentro House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 3 of 34
© Luisa Lage

Text description provided by the architects. Located on an approximately 5,000 m2 site in Lagoa Santa, near Belo Horizonte, the house begins with a central question: how can an extensive program be accommodated on a densely wooded plot while preserving as much of the existing vegetation as possible?

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Cite: "Adentro House / TETRO Arquitetura" 02 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184190/adentro-house-tetro-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luisa Lage

Adentro 住宅 / TETRO Arquitetura

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