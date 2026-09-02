Adentro House / TETRO Arquitetura

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Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
- Area: 1370 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Luisa Lage
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Lead Architects: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes, Igor Macedo e Humberto Hermeto
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Guilherme Castro, Leandro Caram, Daniele Meloni, Deborah Martins, Bianca Carvalho, Luisa Lage, Sabrina Freitas, Carolina Amaral
- General Contractor: M Gomes Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: M Gomes Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: M Gomes Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: M Gomes Engenharia
- Landscape Architecture: Raiz da terra
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located on an approximately 5,000 m2 site in Lagoa Santa, near Belo Horizonte, the house begins with a central question: how can an extensive program be accommodated on a densely wooded plot while preserving as much of the existing vegetation as possible?