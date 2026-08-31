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Pedra Azul House / Escala Arquitetura

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Pedra Azul House / Escala Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyPedra Azul House / Escala Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardPedra Azul House / Escala Arquitetura - Image 4 of 35Pedra Azul House / Escala Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood, Patio, Deck, Chair, BeamPedra Azul House / Escala Arquitetura - More Images+ 30

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Araras, Brazil
  • Architects: Escala Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:MCA Estudio
  • Lead Architects: Carolina Escada, Patricia Landau
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Pedra Azul House / Escala Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© MCA Estudio

Text description provided by the architects. The Pedra Azul House establishes a direct and continuous relationship with nature. Set on a narrow, sloping lot, the topography was a determining factor in organizing the architectural program. The project consists of independent modules connected by wide circulation areas, fostering horizontality and a fragmentation of volumes that gently adapts to the terrain.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Pedra Azul House / Escala Arquitetura" [Casa Pedra Azul / Escala Arquitetura] 31 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184182/pedra-azul-house-escala-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© MCA Estudio

蓝石住宅 / Escala Arquitetura

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