Pedra Azul House / Escala Arquitetura

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Araras, Brazil
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Architects: Escala Arquitetura
- Area: 1300 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:MCA Estudio
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Lead Architects: Carolina Escada, Patricia Landau
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Technical Team: Simone Rodrigues
- Project Team: Isabela Rodrigues
- Coordination: Bruno Hermida
- City: Araras
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Pedra Azul House establishes a direct and continuous relationship with nature. Set on a narrow, sloping lot, the topography was a determining factor in organizing the architectural program. The project consists of independent modules connected by wide circulation areas, fostering horizontality and a fragmentation of volumes that gently adapts to the terrain.