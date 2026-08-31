Pedra Azul House / Escala Arquitetura

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Text description provided by the architects. The Pedra Azul House establishes a direct and continuous relationship with nature. Set on a narrow, sloping lot, the topography was a determining factor in organizing the architectural program. The project consists of independent modules connected by wide circulation areas, fostering horizontality and a fragmentation of volumes that gently adapts to the terrain.