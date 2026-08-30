Scarlet House / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Frederico Zanelato

Collaboration: Geraldo Leal, Marcelo Marchesini, Sergio Faraulo, Israel Ferreira

Construction: Projetareng

City: Porto Seguro

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. After several years of designing spaces along the beaches of southern Bahia, and moreover, experiencing them firsthand, we reached several conclusions that are materialized in this project. Constant sun, minimal rain, intense heat softened by the sea breeze... gatherings, friends, family. The perfect ingredients for a weekend, a vacation, a summer getaway... everything in its own time. The invitation to design this house came from a friend and partner—a client on previous projects—and arrived with a specific request: a classic Bahia house.