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Scarlet House / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Porto Seguro, Brazil
  • Coordination: Frederico Zanelato
  • Collaboration: Geraldo Leal, Marcelo Marchesini, Sergio Faraulo, Israel Ferreira
  • Construction: Projetareng
  • City: Porto Seguro
  • Country: Brazil
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Text description provided by the architects. After several years of designing spaces along the beaches of southern Bahia, and moreover, experiencing them firsthand, we reached several conclusions that are materialized in this project. Constant sun, minimal rain, intense heat softened by the sea breeze... gatherings, friends, family. The perfect ingredients for a weekend, a vacation, a summer getaway... everything in its own time. The invitation to design this house came from a friend and partner—a client on previous projects—and arrived with a specific request: a classic Bahia house.

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Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos
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Cite: "Scarlet House / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos" [Casa Escarlate / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos] 30 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184146/scarlet-house-frederico-zanelato-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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