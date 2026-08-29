Sergipe Apartment / Terra Arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Terra Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 230 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Russo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Concresteel , Deca , Donata Brazilian Stones , JC Cortinas e Cia , Jacqsa Vidros , Keramika , Marcenaria Avelarte , Montana Marcenaria , Nani Chinellato , Pedras Morumbi , Portobello Shop , Reka Iluminação , SANTA MADEIRA , Serralheria Genesis , Zara Home

Lead Architect: Fernando Kalili

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in a traditional building in Higienópolis, this 230-square-meter apartment underwent a complete transformation to adapt its layout to contemporary living. The firm Terra Arquitetura developed a concept that built upon the qualities of the original construction — characterized by generous room sizes, a well-resolved structure, and abundant natural light — while addressing the limitations of an overly compartmentalized layout and finishes that no longer resonated with the residents' lifestyle.