Sergipe Apartment / Terra Arquitetura

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Terra Arquitetura
- Area: 230 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Pedro Russo
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Manufacturers: Concresteel, Deca, Donata Brazilian Stones, JC Cortinas e Cia, Jacqsa Vidros, Keramika, Marcenaria Avelarte, Montana Marcenaria, Nani Chinellato, Pedras Morumbi, Portobello Shop, Reka Iluminação, SANTA MADEIRA, Serralheria Genesis, Zara Home
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Lead Architect: Fernando Kalili
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
- Project Team: Beatriz Zattoni, Rafael Altit
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: PG2 Engenharia
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a traditional building in Higienópolis, this 230-square-meter apartment underwent a complete transformation to adapt its layout to contemporary living. The firm Terra Arquitetura developed a concept that built upon the qualities of the original construction — characterized by generous room sizes, a well-resolved structure, and abundant natural light — while addressing the limitations of an overly compartmentalized layout and finishes that no longer resonated with the residents' lifestyle.