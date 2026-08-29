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Sergipe Apartment / Terra Arquitetura

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Sergipe Apartment / Terra Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairSergipe Apartment / Terra Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodSergipe Apartment / Terra Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Shelving, LightingSergipe Apartment / Terra Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Sofa, Wood, LightingSergipe Apartment / Terra Arquitetura - More Images+ 27

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Terra Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Russo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Concresteel, Deca, Donata Brazilian Stones, JC Cortinas e Cia, Jacqsa Vidros, Keramika, Marcenaria Avelarte, Montana Marcenaria, Nani Chinellato, Pedras Morumbi, Portobello Shop, Reka Iluminação, SANTA MADEIRA, Serralheria Genesis, Zara Home
  • Lead Architect: Fernando Kalili
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Sergipe Apartment / Terra Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Pedro Russo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a traditional building in Higienópolis, this 230-square-meter apartment underwent a complete transformation to adapt its layout to contemporary living. The firm Terra Arquitetura developed a concept that built upon the qualities of the original construction — characterized by generous room sizes, a well-resolved structure, and abundant natural light — while addressing the limitations of an overly compartmentalized layout and finishes that no longer resonated with the residents' lifestyle.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseBrazil
Cite: "Sergipe Apartment / Terra Arquitetura" [Apartamento Sergipe / Terra Arquitetura] 29 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184143/sergipe-apartment-terra-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pedro Russo

Sergipe 公寓 / Terra Arquitetura

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