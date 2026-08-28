Bom Retiro House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos

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Architects: Michel Macedo Arquitetos
- Area: 404 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:João Vitor Sarturi
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Lead Architect: Michel Macedo
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Jean Grando
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Plana Engenharia, Bolt Protensão
- Interior Design: JZ Arquitetura
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Illustris
- Landscaping: Espaço Brasil
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Bom Retiro House suspends its bedrooms over a continuous 12-meter (39-foot) span, making this void the center of domestic life.