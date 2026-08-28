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Bom Retiro House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
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Bom Retiro House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© João Vitor Sarturi

Text description provided by the architects. The Bom Retiro House suspends its bedrooms over a continuous 12-meter (39-foot) span, making this void the center of domestic life.

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Cite: "Bom Retiro House / Michel Macedo Arquitetos" [Casa Bom Retiro / Michel Macedo Arquitetos] 28 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184138/bom-retiro-house-michel-macedo-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© João Vitor Sarturi

Bom Retiro 住宅 / Michel Macedo Arquitetos

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