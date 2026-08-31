House in Hino / Shigeo Takizawa Architects

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Houses • Tokyo, Japan Architects: Shigeo Takizawa Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 102 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Makoto Yoshida

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Création Baumann , Forbo , KYOEI LUMBER INC. , MAX KENZO ROOFING , Osmo

Lead Architect: Shigeo Takizawa

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Structure Engineering: yAt Structural Design Office

Contractor: Yoshida Builders

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. This house for a couple and their child stands in a quiet residential neighborhood developed on the Tama Hills during the 1960s. Formed by cutting into a north-facing slope, the surrounding landscape is marked by retaining walls and boundary fences—traces of the long struggle to create level ground for habitation. Benefiting from generous plots compared with those in central Tokyo and a building coverage ratio of 40%, the neighboring houses share a common disposition: large south-facing gardens and aligned facades.