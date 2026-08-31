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House in Hino / Shigeo Takizawa Architects

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House in Hino / Shigeo Takizawa Architects - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Hino / Shigeo Takizawa Architects - Interior Photography, WoodHouse in Hino / Shigeo Takizawa Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodHouse in Hino / Shigeo Takizawa Architects - Image 13 of 26House in Hino / Shigeo Takizawa Architects - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: Shigeo Takizawa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Makoto Yoshida
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Création Baumann, Forbo, KYOEI LUMBER INC., MAX KENZO ROOFING, Osmo
  • Lead Architect: Shigeo Takizawa
  • Category: Houses
  • Structure Engineering: yAt Structural Design Office
  • Contractor: Yoshida Builders
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
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House in Hino / Shigeo Takizawa Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, Cityscape
© Makoto Yoshida

Text description provided by the architects. This house for a couple and their child stands in a quiet residential neighborhood developed on the Tama Hills during the 1960s. Formed by cutting into a north-facing slope, the surrounding landscape is marked by retaining walls and boundary fences—traces of the long struggle to create level ground for habitation. Benefiting from generous plots compared with those in central Tokyo and a building coverage ratio of 40%, the neighboring houses share a common disposition: large south-facing gardens and aligned facades.

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Shigeo Takizawa Architects
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WoodConcrete

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Cite: "House in Hino / Shigeo Takizawa Architects" 31 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184110/house-in-hino-shigeo-takizawa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Makoto Yoshida

日野住宅 / 滝沢茂雄建築設計事務所

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