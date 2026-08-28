House in Estancia El Terrón / Santiago Bertotti

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

General Construction: Federico Monjo

City: Mendiolaza

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Site and General Layout - Located in Estancia El Terrón, Mendiolaza, Córdoba, the house features a 600 m² volume that embraces the site's natural contours. The topography slopes down toward the golf course at the back of the lot, and the house follows this descent, integrating into the mountain landscape rather than imposing itself upon it.