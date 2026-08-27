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Casa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

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Casa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyCasa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyCasa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairCasa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood, DeckCasa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - More Images+ 26

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Grândola, Portugal
  • Coordination: Ana Abrantes
  • Project Team: Maria Magro, Alexandre Fehler, Isa Esteves, Inês Félix
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Projeto Engenheiros
  • General Construction: Bind Construction
  • City: Grândola
  • Country: Portugal
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Casa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Grândola, the Muda L13 residential project was designed to take advantage of the views over a small valley and natural light, particularly from the south and west.

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Cite: "Casa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos" [Casa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos] 27 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184076/casa-muda-l13-pereira-miguel-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Casa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

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