Casa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Ana Abrantes

Project Team: Maria Magro, Alexandre Fehler, Isa Esteves, Inês Félix

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Projeto Engenheiros

General Construction: Bind Construction

City: Grândola

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Grândola, the Muda L13 residential project was designed to take advantage of the views over a small valley and natural light, particularly from the south and west.