Casa Muda L13 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

•
Grândola, Portugal
-
Architects: Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
- Area: 497 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
-
Lead Architect: Luís Pereira Miguel
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Ana Abrantes
- Project Team: Maria Magro, Alexandre Fehler, Isa Esteves, Inês Félix
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Projeto Engenheiros
- General Construction: Bind Construction
- City: Grândola
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Grândola, the Muda L13 residential project was designed to take advantage of the views over a small valley and natural light, particularly from the south and west.