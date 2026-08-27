Cempasúchil Pavilion / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura

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Category: Temporary Installations

Technical Team: Priscila Aguilar

City: Tulancingo

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion arose from the need to create a temporary structure capable of providing shade and shelter over a four-day period. Conceived as a meeting place, it is organized around a single shared table, where different groups of people gather throughout the day, fostering informal encounters and collective occupation. Beyond its functional requirements, the project explores architecture as a temporary act of spatial organization.