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Cempasúchil Pavilion / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura

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Cempasúchil Pavilion / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Image 2 of 18Cempasúchil Pavilion / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyCempasúchil Pavilion / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Image 4 of 18Cempasúchil Pavilion / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyCempasúchil Pavilion / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - More Images+ 13

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Temporary Installations
Tulancingo, Mexico
  • Architects: COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edgar García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ternium
  • Lead Architects: Santiago Constantino, Max Animas, Roberto Marroquín, Mateo Torres, Paulina Animas
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Cempasúchil Pavilion / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Edgar García

Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion arose from the need to create a temporary structure capable of providing shade and shelter over a four-day period. Conceived as a meeting place, it is organized around a single shared table, where different groups of people gather throughout the day, fostering informal encounters and collective occupation. Beyond its functional requirements, the project explores architecture as a temporary act of spatial organization.

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Cite: "Cempasúchil Pavilion / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura" [Cempasúchil Pavilion / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura] 27 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184070/cempasuchil-pavilion-colar-colectivo-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Edgar García

万寿菊展亭 / COLAR Colectivo de Arquitectura

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