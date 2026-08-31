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Moganshan Liaoyuan Theater / INCLS (One Design)

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Moganshan Liaoyuan Theater / INCLS (One Design) - Exterior PhotographyMoganshan Liaoyuan Theater / INCLS (One Design) - Image 3 of 35Moganshan Liaoyuan Theater / INCLS (One Design) - Image 4 of 35Moganshan Liaoyuan Theater / INCLS (One Design) - Image 5 of 35Moganshan Liaoyuan Theater / INCLS (One Design) - More Images+ 30

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Theaters & Performance
Huzhou, China
  • Lead Team: Bing Bu
  • Design Team: Bing Bu, Ye Chen，Qingqing Wang，Leonardo Citterio，Xingyuan Wang
  • Clients: Deqing County Cultural Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd.
  • Engineering: SCD (Suzhou) Survey and Design Consulting Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape: Ximu Landscape
  • Project Planning: urbaneer
  • Design Coordination: +Group
  • Urban Design: urbaneer, ConCom, XV studio
  • Construction Company: Zhejiang Dadongwu Group Construction Co., Ltd.
  • City: Huzhou
  • Country: China
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© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Moganshan is one of China's oldest and most renowned summer retreats. Since its emergence as a resort destination, its close cultural and economic ties with Shanghai have shaped a distinctive condition: traditional or modern, urban or rural, local or foreign, these familiar binaries have long been challenged in this remote valley of western Zhejiang. In recent years, with the completion of a series of new projects along Yu Street in Liaoyuan Village by Deqing Culture and Tourism, a local state-owned developer, such challenges have become increasingly intense and consequential.

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Cite: "Moganshan Liaoyuan Theater / INCLS (One Design)" 31 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184065/moganshan-liaoyuan-theater-incls-one-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yumeng Zhu

莫干·庾街 - 燎原剧场 / 集合设计 INCLS

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