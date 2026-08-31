Moganshan Liaoyuan Theater / INCLS (One Design)

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Architects: INCLS (One Design)
- Area: 3972 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
- Category: Theaters & Performance
- Lead Team: Bing Bu
- Design Team: Bing Bu, Ye Chen，Qingqing Wang，Leonardo Citterio，Xingyuan Wang
- Clients: Deqing County Cultural Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd.
- Engineering: SCD (Suzhou) Survey and Design Consulting Co., Ltd.
- Landscape: Ximu Landscape
- Project Planning: urbaneer
- Design Coordination: +Group
- Urban Design: urbaneer, ConCom, XV studio
- Construction Company: Zhejiang Dadongwu Group Construction Co., Ltd.
- City: Huzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Moganshan is one of China's oldest and most renowned summer retreats. Since its emergence as a resort destination, its close cultural and economic ties with Shanghai have shaped a distinctive condition: traditional or modern, urban or rural, local or foreign, these familiar binaries have long been challenged in this remote valley of western Zhejiang. In recent years, with the completion of a series of new projects along Yu Street in Liaoyuan Village by Deqing Culture and Tourism, a local state-owned developer, such challenges have become increasingly intense and consequential.