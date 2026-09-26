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Cabins at the Tip, Sunny Lakes, Senec / ER Atelier

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Cabins at the Tip, Sunny Lakes, Senec / ER Atelier - Image 2 of 32Cabins at the Tip, Sunny Lakes, Senec / ER Atelier - Exterior PhotographyCabins at the Tip, Sunny Lakes, Senec / ER Atelier - Exterior Photography, BalconyCabins at the Tip, Sunny Lakes, Senec / ER Atelier - Interior Photography, Balcony, HandrailCabins at the Tip, Sunny Lakes, Senec / ER Atelier - More Images+ 27

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Extension
Senec, Slovakia
  • Architects: ER Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  196
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matúš Nedecký
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceresit, AVG Group, Aluprof, Audom, Bigmilanstav, Colab, Dispoline, Fatrafol, Flabra, Graphisoft Archicad, HELUZ, ISOVER Saint Gobain, Kingspan Insulated Panels, Lilla, Nesia, Sklofix, Twinmotion, Zaluman, loxone
  • Lead Architects: Ema Ruhigová, Roman Ruhig
  • Lead Team: Ema Ruhigová, Roman Ruhig
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Noémi Sánka
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Peter Tinka
  • Interior Design: Ema Ruhigová
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Roman Ruhig
  • Project Management: Karol Fél
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Štefan Bálint
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Radoslav Kostelník
  • City: Senec
  • Country: Slovakia
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Cabins at the Tip, Sunny Lakes, Senec / ER Atelier - Image 2 of 32
© Matúš Nedecký

Text description provided by the architects. The project of two recreational buildings at the tip of Sunny Lakes in Senec approaches two separate structures as a single architectural and landscape composition. Located on a prominent waterfront peninsula, the site is characterized by an unregulated mixture of recreational buildings from different periods and architectural styles. Rather than introducing another isolated expression, the proposal seeks to redefine the entire tip through a unified architectural language, while preserving the memory of the site and strengthening its relationship with the lake and the public realm.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionSlovakia
Cite: "Cabins at the Tip, Sunny Lakes, Senec / ER Atelier" 26 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183944/cabins-at-the-tip-sunny-lakes-senec-er-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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