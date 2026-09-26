Cabins at the Tip, Sunny Lakes, Senec / ER Atelier

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Residential Architecture, Houses, Extension • Senec, Slovakia Architects: ER Atelier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 196 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Matúš Nedecký

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Ceresit AVG Group , Aluprof , Audom , Bigmilanstav , Colab , Dispoline , Fatrafol , Flabra , Graphisoft Archicad , HELUZ , ISOVER Saint Gobain , Kingspan Insulated Panels , Lilla , Nesia , Sklofix , Twinmotion , Zaluman , loxone Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ema Ruhigová, Roman Ruhig

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Extension

Lead Team: Ema Ruhigová, Roman Ruhig

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Noémi Sánka

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Peter Tinka

Interior Design: Ema Ruhigová

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Roman Ruhig

Project Management: Karol Fél

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Štefan Bálint

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Radoslav Kostelník

City: Senec

Country: Slovakia

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Text description provided by the architects. The project of two recreational buildings at the tip of Sunny Lakes in Senec approaches two separate structures as a single architectural and landscape composition. Located on a prominent waterfront peninsula, the site is characterized by an unregulated mixture of recreational buildings from different periods and architectural styles. Rather than introducing another isolated expression, the proposal seeks to redefine the entire tip through a unified architectural language, while preserving the memory of the site and strengthening its relationship with the lake and the public realm.