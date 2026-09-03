Crystal Sauna for Skellefteå / Bigert & Bergström

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Installation

Lead Team: Bigert & Bergström, Futurniture

Design Team: Martin Christensen, Petter Hauffman, Lars Hässler, Jakob Nieman, Tom Bigert

Technical Team: Kayin Dawoodi, Axel Grampp, Lars Hässler, Jakob Nieman, Jakob Hallström, Fredrik Eriksson, Hektor Jonsäter, Queenning Zhao, Elina Bergsmark Wiberg, Zara Anna Cetacea Arnell, Markus Påhlsson, Viggo Wichmann, Zoltan Schnierer, Peter Wiklund, Jimmy Brännström

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Ljusdesign AB

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Thyréns AB

General Contractor: Skelleftebygg

Architecture Offices: Nordmark & Nordmark Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Per Burén and Eltech

Project Management: Futurniture

Urban Planning: City of Skellefteå

City: Ursviken

Country: Sweden

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Text description provided by the architects. Guided by the philosophy "From Waste to Promise," WasteLand transforms a heavily contaminated former industrial site into a public park where regenerative urban development, contemporary art, and climate science meet. Its architectural anchor, Crystal Sauna by Bigert & Bergström, was conceived for the city of Skellefteå as both a public artwork and a functioning social space: a place where questions of climate, technology, and societal transformation can be experienced physically.