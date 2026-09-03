Crystal Sauna for Skellefteå / Bigert & Bergström

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Ursviken, Sweden
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Architects: Bigert & Bergström
- Area: 50 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Pär Olofsson, Jonas Westling
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Manufacturers: IKI Sauna, Norra Timber, PVD-coated mirror stainless steel sheet , Spa-Plex
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Installation
- Lead Team: Bigert & Bergström, Futurniture
- Design Team: Martin Christensen, Petter Hauffman, Lars Hässler, Jakob Nieman, Tom Bigert
- Technical Team: Kayin Dawoodi, Axel Grampp, Lars Hässler, Jakob Nieman, Jakob Hallström, Fredrik Eriksson, Hektor Jonsäter, Queenning Zhao, Elina Bergsmark Wiberg, Zara Anna Cetacea Arnell, Markus Påhlsson, Viggo Wichmann, Zoltan Schnierer, Peter Wiklund, Jimmy Brännström
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Ljusdesign AB
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Thyréns AB
- General Contractor: Skelleftebygg
- Architecture Offices: Nordmark & Nordmark Architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Per Burén and Eltech
- Project Management: Futurniture
- Urban Planning: City of Skellefteå
- City: Ursviken
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. Guided by the philosophy "From Waste to Promise," WasteLand transforms a heavily contaminated former industrial site into a public park where regenerative urban development, contemporary art, and climate science meet. Its architectural anchor, Crystal Sauna by Bigert & Bergström, was conceived for the city of Skellefteå as both a public artwork and a functioning social space: a place where questions of climate, technology, and societal transformation can be experienced physically.