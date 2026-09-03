  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Sweden
  5. Crystal Sauna for Skellefteå / Bigert & Bergström

Crystal Sauna for Skellefteå / Bigert & Bergström

Save

Crystal Sauna for Skellefteå / Bigert & Bergström - Image 2 of 21Crystal Sauna for Skellefteå / Bigert & Bergström - Interior PhotographyCrystal Sauna for Skellefteå / Bigert & Bergström - Interior Photography, Closet, WoodCrystal Sauna for Skellefteå / Bigert & Bergström - Image 5 of 21Crystal Sauna for Skellefteå / Bigert & Bergström - More Images+ 16

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cultural Architecture, Installation
Ursviken, Sweden
  • Architects: Bigert & Bergström
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pär Olofsson, Jonas Westling
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  IKI Sauna, Norra Timber, PVD-coated mirror stainless steel sheet , Spa-Plex
  • Lead Team: Bigert & Bergström, Futurniture
  • Design Team: Martin Christensen, Petter Hauffman, Lars Hässler, Jakob Nieman, Tom Bigert
  • Technical Team: Kayin Dawoodi, Axel Grampp, Lars Hässler, Jakob Nieman, Jakob Hallström, Fredrik Eriksson, Hektor Jonsäter, Queenning Zhao, Elina Bergsmark Wiberg, Zara Anna Cetacea Arnell, Markus Påhlsson, Viggo Wichmann, Zoltan Schnierer, Peter Wiklund, Jimmy Brännström
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Ljusdesign AB
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Thyréns AB
  • General Contractor: Skelleftebygg
  • Architecture Offices: Nordmark & Nordmark Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Per Burén and Eltech
  • Project Management: Futurniture
  • Urban Planning: City of Skellefteå
  • City: Ursviken
  • Country: Sweden
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Crystal Sauna for Skellefteå / Bigert & Bergström - Image 9 of 21
© Jonas Westling

Text description provided by the architects. Guided by the philosophy "From Waste to Promise," WasteLand transforms a heavily contaminated former industrial site into a public park where regenerative urban development, contemporary art, and climate science meet. Its architectural anchor, Crystal Sauna by Bigert & Bergström, was conceived for the city of Skellefteå as both a public artwork and a functioning social space: a place where questions of climate, technology, and societal transformation can be experienced physically.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bigert & Bergström
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationSweden
Cite: "Crystal Sauna for Skellefteå / Bigert & Bergström" 03 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183940/crystal-sauna-for-skelleftea-bigert-and-bergstrom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags