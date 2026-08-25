Glass House / Charlene Koetz Arquitetura

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Architects: Charlene Koetz Arquitetura
- Area: 455 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Lucas Strey
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Manufacturers: Tramontina, Axell Banheiras e SPA's , Castellar Lareiras, Deca, Lucendi, Saccaro, Suvinil Tintas
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Lead Architect: Charlene Koetz
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Caroline Schilling
- Coordination: Domi Müller, Liege Leiser
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tieppo Aquecimento, Fixa Vidros, Elevato Acabamentos, Pedras Xangri-Lá
- Landscaping: Via Garden Paisagismo
- General Construction: Construtora Schwarzbold Ltda
- City: Vila Prinstrop
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Glass House (Casa de Vidro) was conceived from a contemporary architecture of strong horizontal expression, where the lightness of the planes and the precision of the lines define a sophisticated and timeless aesthetic. The large cantilevered roof plane, a striking element of the project, seems to float over the volumes, creating wide protected areas and reinforcing the feeling of shelter. In contrast, the natural stone volumes bring solidity and anchor the building to the ground, while the glazed surfaces take center stage, dissolving the boundaries between interior and exterior and establishing a direct and permanent connection with the landscape. This balanced relationship between transparency and mass results in an architecture that values nature as an essential part of the living experience.