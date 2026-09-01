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House on Concrete Walls / dolmus Architekten

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House on Concrete Walls / dolmus Architekten - Image 2 of 29House on Concrete Walls / dolmus Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ConcreteHouse on Concrete Walls / dolmus Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, ConcreteHouse on Concrete Walls / dolmus Architekten - Image 5 of 29House on Concrete Walls / dolmus Architekten - More Images+ 24

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Schüpfheim, Switzerland
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House on Concrete Walls / dolmus Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Egemen Karakaya

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural placement of the house with a secondary apartment responds strongly to the sloping topography of the neighborhood.

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dolmus Architekten
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WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSwitzerland

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSwitzerland
Cite: "House on Concrete Walls / dolmus Architekten" 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183911/house-on-concrete-walls-dolmus-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Egemen Karakaya

混凝土墙上的住宅 / dolmus Architekten

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