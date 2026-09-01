House on Concrete Walls / dolmus Architekten

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Schüpfheim, Switzerland
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Architects: dolmus Architekten
- Area: 260 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Egemen Karakaya
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
- Lead Team: Simon Schumacher, Dominik Hofer, Gani Turunc, Cédric Von Däniken
- Design Team: Laura Volery, Flavio Acklin, Noan Suter
- City: Schüpfheim
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The architectural placement of the house with a secondary apartment responds strongly to the sloping topography of the neighborhood.