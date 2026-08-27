Guangnan Gospel Hall Renewal / TouchGrass Architecture

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Heritage

Design Team: Zishi Li

Timber Restoration And Construction Lead: Changyuan Yang

City: Guilin

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Built in 1930 and dedicated in 1932, Guangnan Gospel Hall is the only timber church in Guangxi. Led by Dong pastor Shi Zhengang, villagers built it in local fir using traditional chuandou framing beneath a hipped roof, grounding an imported faith in local building traditions. Over nearly a century, the Gospel Hall has served as a place of worship, village committee office, elders' activity room, and primary school classroom. Each use left traces. By 2025, the timber structure had severely deteriorated: members were widely decayed, the frame had settled unevenly with localized collapse, and the enclosure no longer protected the interior from wind and rain.