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Guangnan Gospel Hall Renewal / TouchGrass Architecture

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Guangnan Gospel Hall Renewal / TouchGrass Architecture - Exterior Photography, WoodGuangnan Gospel Hall Renewal / TouchGrass Architecture - Image 3 of 27Guangnan Gospel Hall Renewal / TouchGrass Architecture - Image 4 of 27Guangnan Gospel Hall Renewal / TouchGrass Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, BalconyGuangnan Gospel Hall Renewal / TouchGrass Architecture - More Images+ 22

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Heritage
Guilin, China
  • Category: Heritage
  • Design Team: Zishi Li
  • Timber Restoration And Construction Lead: Changyuan Yang
  • City: Guilin
  • Country: China
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Guangnan Gospel Hall Renewal / TouchGrass Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Chun Deng

Text description provided by the architects. Built in 1930 and dedicated in 1932, Guangnan Gospel Hall is the only timber church in Guangxi. Led by Dong pastor Shi Zhengang, villagers built it in local fir using traditional chuandou framing beneath a hipped roof, grounding an imported faith in local building traditions. Over nearly a century, the Gospel Hall has served as a place of worship, village committee office, elders' activity room, and primary school classroom. Each use left traces. By 2025, the timber structure had severely deteriorated: members were widely decayed, the frame had settled unevenly with localized collapse, and the enclosure no longer protected the interior from wind and rain.

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Cite: "Guangnan Gospel Hall Renewal / TouchGrass Architecture" 27 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183900/guangnan-gospel-hall-renewal-touchgrass-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Chun Deng

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