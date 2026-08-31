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House of Monitors / Williamson Williamson

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House of Monitors / Williamson Williamson - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ChairHouse of Monitors / Williamson Williamson - Interior Photography, WoodHouse of Monitors / Williamson Williamson - Interior Photography, WoodHouse of Monitors / Williamson Williamson - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, DeckHouse of Monitors / Williamson Williamson - More Images+ 12

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: Williamson Williamson
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4175 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Doublespace photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Caesarstone, Benjamin Moore, Inax Tile, Kohler, Moncer Flooring, TanTimber, Torp Inc., Woodbecker
  • Lead Architects: Betsy Williamson
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House of Monitors / Williamson Williamson - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Deck
© Doublespace photography

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Monitors is a home that captures and choreographs light while highlighting the materials of production. Developed in close collaboration with the owners, the Resident Scenic Artist for the National Ballet of Canada and a shoring engineer with expertise in complex ground conditions, the project designed opportunities to engage materials through framed views, sectional cuts and layered spatial connections that support understanding of the building's construction. Carving light through the structure is not only a daylighting strategy but a way to intertwine interior and exterior, revealing the house as a calibrated sequence of volumes, textures and luminous atmospheres.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "House of Monitors / Williamson Williamson" 31 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183895/house-of-monitors-williamson-williamson> ISSN 0719-8884

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