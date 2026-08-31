House of Monitors / Williamson Williamson

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Toronto, Canada Architects: Williamson Williamson

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4175 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Doublespace photography

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Caesarstone Benjamin Moore , Inax Tile , Kohler , Moncer Flooring , TanTimber , Torp Inc. , Woodbecker Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Betsy Williamson

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. The House of Monitors is a home that captures and choreographs light while highlighting the materials of production. Developed in close collaboration with the owners, the Resident Scenic Artist for the National Ballet of Canada and a shoring engineer with expertise in complex ground conditions, the project designed opportunities to engage materials through framed views, sectional cuts and layered spatial connections that support understanding of the building's construction. Carving light through the structure is not only a daylighting strategy but a way to intertwine interior and exterior, revealing the house as a calibrated sequence of volumes, textures and luminous atmospheres.