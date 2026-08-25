Bidi Bidi Performing Arts Centre / To​.org + Hassell + Localworks + Arup

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Yumbe, Uganda
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Architects: Arup, Hassell, Localworks, To.org
- Area: 641 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Mutua Matheka
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Community
- City: Yumbe
- Country: Uganda
Text description provided by the architects. A place for cultural expression, collaboration and community, Bidi Bidi Performing Arts Centre is a thriving beacon of creativity and unity in Africa's largest refugee settlement. Bidi Bidi Performing Arts Centre, northern Uganda, is the result of a collaboration led by creative platform To.org, in partnership with Hassell, architecture practice LocalWorks, and design and engineering firm Arup, to create a community hub that empowers creativity, creates opportunity and brings dignity to the plight of refugees.