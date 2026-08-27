Arlo House / Luis Royon Barea and Andreu Arévalo Llàcer

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Architects: Luis Royon Barea y Andreu Arévalo Llàcer
- Area: 310 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lluís Bort
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Manufacturers: Ikea, Lufe, Sklum
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Lead Architect: Luis Royon Barea
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Andreu Arévalo Llàcer
- Project Management: Miquel Gibert Ramos
- General Construction: Kit Mi Piscina
- Engineering And Consulting > Civil: EGC Consulting
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Prefabricats Pujol
- Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Electrocreixell
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Carreté Finestres
- City: Creixell
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. In Creixell, a residence with a prismatic geometry combines a prefabricated concrete structure with interiors of exposed clay blocks, wood, and spaces that open up to the Mediterranean landscape.