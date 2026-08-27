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Arlo House / Luis Royon Barea and Andreu Arévalo Llàcer

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Arlo House / Luis Royon Barea and Andreu Arévalo Llàcer - Exterior Photography, Stairs, GardenArlo House / Luis Royon Barea and Andreu Arévalo Llàcer - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairArlo House / Luis Royon Barea and Andreu Arévalo Llàcer - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, ChairArlo House / Luis Royon Barea and Andreu Arévalo Llàcer - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam, Deck, BalconyArlo House / Luis Royon Barea and Andreu Arévalo Llàcer - More Images+ 25

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Creixell, Spain
  • Architects: Luis Royon Barea y Andreu Arévalo Llàcer
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  310
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lluís Bort
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ikea, Lufe, Sklum
  • Lead Architect: Luis Royon Barea
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Andreu Arévalo Llàcer
  • Project Management: Miquel Gibert Ramos
  • General Construction: Kit Mi Piscina
  • Engineering And Consulting > Civil: EGC Consulting
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Prefabricats Pujol
  • Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Electrocreixell
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Carreté Finestres
  • City: Creixell
  • Country: Spain
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Arlo House / Luis Royon Barea and Andreu Arévalo Llàcer - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, Chair
© Lluís Bort

Text description provided by the architects. In Creixell, a residence with a prismatic geometry combines a prefabricated concrete structure with interiors of exposed clay blocks, wood, and spaces that open up to the Mediterranean landscape.

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Luis Royon Barea y Andreu Arévalo Llàcer
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ConcreteBrick

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Cite: "Arlo House / Luis Royon Barea and Andreu Arévalo Llàcer" [Casa Arlo / Luis Royon Barea y Andreu Arévalo Llàcer] 27 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183862/arlo-house-luis-royon-barea-and-andreu-arevalo-llacer> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lluís Bort

Arlo 住宅 / Luis Royon Barea y Andreu Arévalo Llàcer

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