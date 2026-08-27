Arlo House / Luis Royon Barea and Andreu Arévalo Llàcer

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Andreu Arévalo Llàcer

Project Management: Miquel Gibert Ramos

General Construction: Kit Mi Piscina

Engineering And Consulting > Civil: EGC Consulting

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Prefabricats Pujol

Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Electrocreixell

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Carreté Finestres

City: Creixell

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. In Creixell, a residence with a prismatic geometry combines a prefabricated concrete structure with interiors of exposed clay blocks, wood, and spaces that open up to the Mediterranean landscape.