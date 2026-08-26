Arte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Gallery

Partners In Charge: Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas, Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro, Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro

Architecture Director: Luis Hernández, Boris Peña

Design Team: Flores, Javier Paez, José Mendoza, Karla Flores, Marco Calles, Samuel Torres, Ricardo Pérez, Shakti Velio, Thelma Ruelas

Urban Design Team: Anabel Chávez, Jessica Navarrete, Brian Luna, Ilse López, Luis Ortiz, Paloma Fernández

Engineering Coordination: Daniel Jaimes, Krystyna Sokolowska

Engineering Team: Laura Prieto, Óscar León, Sinai Aparicio, Tatyana Herrera

Construction Coordination: Emilio Bargueño

Structural Engineering: Silos y Asociados

Mechanical (Hvac) Engineering: CYVSA / DYPRO

Electrical Engineering: UG21

Specialist Systems: Insecom

Lighting Design: Artec

Landscape Architecture: PAAR

Wayfinding & Street Furniture: Polvora Design

HIS: GHA

Developer & Pm: SOMA

City: Cabo San Lucas

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Arte Abierto Baja opens in Los Cabos, introducing a new public art gallery to the region. Designed by Sordo Madaleno at Ánima Village, the open-air gallery brings Mexican and international artists into direct dialogue with Baja California Sur's landscape.