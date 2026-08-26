  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. Arte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Arte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Save

Arte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Image 2 of 20Arte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Image 3 of 20Arte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyArte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ConcreteArte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - More Images+ 15

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Cultural Architecture, Gallery
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  • Partners In Charge: Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas, Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro, Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro
  • Architecture Director: Luis Hernández, Boris Peña
  • Design Team: Flores, Javier Paez, José Mendoza, Karla Flores, Marco Calles, Samuel Torres, Ricardo Pérez, Shakti Velio, Thelma Ruelas
  • Urban Design Team: Anabel Chávez, Jessica Navarrete, Brian Luna, Ilse López, Luis Ortiz, Paloma Fernández
  • Engineering Coordination: Daniel Jaimes, Krystyna Sokolowska
  • Engineering Team: Laura Prieto, Óscar León, Sinai Aparicio, Tatyana Herrera
  • Construction Coordination: Emilio Bargueño
  • Structural Engineering: Silos y Asociados
  • Mechanical (Hvac) Engineering: CYVSA / DYPRO
  • Electrical Engineering: UG21
  • Specialist Systems: Insecom
  • Lighting Design: Artec
  • Landscape Architecture: PAAR
  • Wayfinding & Street Furniture: Polvora Design
  • HIS: GHA
  • Developer & Pm: SOMA
  • City: Cabo San Lucas
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Arte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Image 9 of 20
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. Arte Abierto Baja opens in Los Cabos, introducing a new public art gallery to the region. Designed by Sordo Madaleno at Ánima Village, the open-air gallery brings Mexican and international artists into direct dialogue with Baja California Sur's landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryMexico
Cite: "Arte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos" 26 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183853/arte-abierto-javier-sordo-madaleno-bringas> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Pablo Manjarrez

Arte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags