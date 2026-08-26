Arte Abierto / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

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Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
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Architects: Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Pablo Manjarrez, Ariadna Polo
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Gallery
- Partners In Charge: Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas, Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro, Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro
- Architecture Director: Luis Hernández, Boris Peña
- Design Team: Flores, Javier Paez, José Mendoza, Karla Flores, Marco Calles, Samuel Torres, Ricardo Pérez, Shakti Velio, Thelma Ruelas
- Urban Design Team: Anabel Chávez, Jessica Navarrete, Brian Luna, Ilse López, Luis Ortiz, Paloma Fernández
- Engineering Coordination: Daniel Jaimes, Krystyna Sokolowska
- Engineering Team: Laura Prieto, Óscar León, Sinai Aparicio, Tatyana Herrera
- Construction Coordination: Emilio Bargueño
- Structural Engineering: Silos y Asociados
- Mechanical (Hvac) Engineering: CYVSA / DYPRO
- Electrical Engineering: UG21
- Specialist Systems: Insecom
- Lighting Design: Artec
- Landscape Architecture: PAAR
- Wayfinding & Street Furniture: Polvora Design
- HIS: GHA
- Developer & Pm: SOMA
- City: Cabo San Lucas
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Arte Abierto Baja opens in Los Cabos, introducing a new public art gallery to the region. Designed by Sordo Madaleno at Ánima Village, the open-air gallery brings Mexican and international artists into direct dialogue with Baja California Sur's landscape.