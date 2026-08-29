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Rehabilitation of the Orrios Exchange building / Oscar Escuder Arquitectura

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Rehabilitation of the Orrios Exchange building / Oscar Escuder Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Arch, Brick, Concrete, ArcadeRehabilitation of the Orrios Exchange building / Oscar Escuder Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Arch, Brick, Concrete, ArcadeRehabilitation of the Orrios Exchange building / Oscar Escuder Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodRehabilitation of the Orrios Exchange building / Oscar Escuder Arquitectura - Image 5 of 28Rehabilitation of the Orrios Exchange building / Oscar Escuder Arquitectura - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture, Renovation
Orrios, Spain
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Rehabilitation of the Orrios Exchange building / Oscar Escuder Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Arch, Brick, Concrete, Arcade
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. The Orrios Exchange (Lonja) building reflects the traditional "Exchange–Town Hall" typology characteristic of Teruel's vernacular architecture. The structure features a Renaissance loggia with masonry semicircular arches on the ground floor, topped by two upper levels added during subsequent periods.

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Oscar Escuder Arquitectura
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WoodGlassStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationSpain

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Cite: "Rehabilitation of the Orrios Exchange building / Oscar Escuder Arquitectura" 29 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183852/rehabilitation-of-the-orrios-exchange-building> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mariela Apollonio

奥里奥斯交易中心大楼改造 / Oscar Escuder Arquitectura

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