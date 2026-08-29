Rehabilitation of the Orrios Exchange building / Oscar Escuder Arquitectura

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Architects: Oscar Escuder Arquitectura
- Area: 325 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Mariela Apollonio
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Lead Architect: Oscar Escuder Sanchis
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture, Renovation
- City: Orrios
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The Orrios Exchange (Lonja) building reflects the traditional "Exchange–Town Hall" typology characteristic of Teruel's vernacular architecture. The structure features a Renaissance loggia with masonry semicircular arches on the ground floor, topped by two upper levels added during subsequent periods.